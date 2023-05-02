MAY 02, 2023
Know about Vitamin C Serum
Image- Pexels
It is a skincare product gaining popularity nowadays due to its significant promotion and effective results
Vitamin C Serum
Image- Pexels
Vitamin C is a dermat-favorite product, backed by science, that helps slow premature skin aging, protects against sun damage, dark spots and acne
Benefit
Image- Pexels
Face Serum
There is a proper skincare routine to follow. Firstly, clean your skin with cleanser to get rid of dirt
Image- Pexels
Always accompany the serum with hydration else there’s a chance your skin will get darker. Also, use a sunscreen
Process
Image- Pexels
While using the new product, test it out before adding it to your skincare routine. Make sure it aligns with your skin type to avoid any side effects
Be careful with the product you use
Image- Pexels
As a testing method, select a place where you apply the product for 24 hours. If there are no negative reactions then apply it on your face
Testing
Image- Pexels
Use 2-3 small drops of the serum and massage it on your face and neck to boost circulation. Avoid applying near sensitive areas like eyes
Application
Image- Pexels
Vitamin C can assist in fixing blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation and give your skin a radiant glow. Consistency is the key to maximum results, so add it to your skincare routine in a way that suits you the best
Conclusion
Image- Pexels
Stop using the product if you see irritation and redness in the areas applied. Always consult a dermatologist before experimenting with such skin care products
Side effects
Image- Pexels
Some people use it in the morning to take advantage of its sun protection properties, while others use it as a night serum. Both have good results
When to use
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.