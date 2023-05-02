Heading 3

MAY 02, 2023

Know about Vitamin C Serum

It is a skincare product gaining popularity nowadays due to its significant promotion and effective results

Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C  is a dermat-favorite product, backed by science, that helps slow premature skin aging, protects against sun damage, dark spots and acne

Benefit

Face Serum

There is a proper skincare routine to follow. Firstly, clean your skin with cleanser to get rid of dirt

Always accompany the serum with hydration else there’s a chance your skin will get darker. Also, use a sunscreen

Process

While using the new product, test it out before adding it to your skincare routine. Make sure it aligns with your skin type to avoid any side effects

Be careful with the product you use

As a testing method, select a place where you apply the product for 24 hours. If there are no negative reactions then apply it on your face

Testing

Use 2-3 small drops of the serum and massage it on your face and neck to boost circulation. Avoid applying near sensitive areas like eyes

Application

Vitamin C can assist in fixing blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation and give your skin a radiant glow. Consistency is the key to maximum results, so add it to your skincare routine in a way that suits you the best

Conclusion

Stop using the product if you see irritation and redness in the areas applied. Always consult a dermatologist before experimenting with such skin care products

Side effects

Some people use it in the morning to take advantage of its sun protection properties, while others use it as a night serum. Both have good results

When to use 

