Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

JULY 17, 2023

Know Ileana D’Cruz’s partner & baby daddy 

Ileana D’Cruz made her acting debut with the character of Shruti Ghosh in Anurag Basu’s Barfi 

The Beginning

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

The actress rose to fame with her roles in Rustom, Baadshaho and Raid

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Fame

The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero diva shook the Internet with her pregnancy announcement

Storm

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Her fans were surprised but many people commented about her marital status and her pregnancy

Surprised

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Brave

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

The Main Tera Hero enchantress continues to enjoy her pregnancy. She does not pay heed to the trolls and negative comments

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

The mystery man

The Mubarakan star did not reveal much about her partner and baby daddy. This raised many speculations

It was rumored that the Pagalpanti fame was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel

Rumors

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Recently, Ileana posted an Instagram story with the mystery man, captioned ‘Date Night’. But she has not revealed the name of her boyfriend

Reveal

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Official

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

The Big Bull actress has not released any official statement or commented on the recent happenings

Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram

Her fans are waiting to see Ileana return to the big screen with her movie Unfair and Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda

Work

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here