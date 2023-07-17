Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 17, 2023
Know Ileana D’Cruz’s partner & baby daddy
Ileana D’Cruz made her acting debut with the character of Shruti Ghosh in Anurag Basu’s Barfi
The Beginning
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
The actress rose to fame with her roles in Rustom, Baadshaho and Raid
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Fame
The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero diva shook the Internet with her pregnancy announcement
Storm
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Her fans were surprised but many people commented about her marital status and her pregnancy
Surprised
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Brave
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
The Main Tera Hero enchantress continues to enjoy her pregnancy. She does not pay heed to the trolls and negative comments
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
The mystery man
The Mubarakan star did not reveal much about her partner and baby daddy. This raised many speculations
It was rumored that the Pagalpanti fame was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel
Rumors
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Recently, Ileana posted an Instagram story with the mystery man, captioned ‘Date Night’. But she has not revealed the name of her boyfriend
Reveal
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Official
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
The Big Bull actress has not released any official statement or commented on the recent happenings
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Her fans are waiting to see Ileana return to the big screen with her movie Unfair and Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda
Work
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.