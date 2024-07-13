Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

july 13, 2024

Know the 10 richest cities in India

Mumbai contributes to 6.16% of India’s GDP and has both Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock exchange

Mumbai

Offering numerous job opportunities, The capital of India- Delhi has a GDP of 293.6 billion and contributes 4.94% to India’s GDP

Delhi

The city well-known for its landmarks like the Howrah Bridge, Kolkata contributes 1.05% to the country’s GDP

Kolkata

Contributing 1.87% to the nation’s economy, Bengaluru is a center for skilled professionals and startups

Bengaluru

With its contribution of 1.12% to India’s economy, Chennai offers various job opportunities in IT, tourism, and healthcare sectors

Chennai

The Center for Technology, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, Hyderabad contributes 1.24% to India’s GDP

Hyderabad

Famous for its educational institutions, and multinational companies, Pune contributes 0.81% to India’s economy

Pune

This largest city in Gujarat, Ahmedabad contributes 0.79% to the nation’s economy 

Ahmedabad

The diamond city of India, Surat offers various opportunities in diamond and textile and contributes 0.68% to the country’s economy

Surat

The Center for steel, petroleum, and IT, Visakhapatnam has a 0.44% contribution to India’s GDP

Visakhapatnam

Note: This information has been sourced from Times of India

Disclaimer

