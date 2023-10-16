Heading 3

OCTOBER 16, 2023

Know the Navratri colors

This vibrant orange color represents energy and power. It symbolizes the dawn of a new beginning and the promise of a bright future

Day 1

White color is forever the serene symbol of eternal peace. It represents the beauty of purity and innocence

Day 2

The color Red signifies passion and power. It also symbolizes love, warmth, and excitement

Day 3

Royal blue represents stability and strength. It also represents elegance, dignity, and monarchy

Day 4

Yellow color signifies happiness and optimism. It represents sunshine, brightness, and cheerfulness

Day 5

Green is the color of this day, which signifies growth and harmony

Day 6

Grey represents subtlety and mystery

Day 7

Purple is a color that is often associated with luxury, grandeur, and nobility

Day 8

Peacock Green is the color of the last day, which signifies richness and diversity. It also represents nature’s beauty, splendor, and majesty

Day 9

Wearing these colors during Navratri is believed to invoke the blessings of the goddess

Happy Navratri

