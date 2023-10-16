Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 16, 2023
Know the Navratri colors
This vibrant orange color represents energy and power. It symbolizes the dawn of a new beginning and the promise of a bright future
Day 1
Image Source: Pexels
White color is forever the serene symbol of eternal peace. It represents the beauty of purity and innocence
Day 2
Image Source: Pexels
The color Red signifies passion and power. It also symbolizes love, warmth, and excitement
Day 3
Image Source: Pexels
Royal blue represents stability and strength. It also represents elegance, dignity, and monarchy
Day 4
Image Source: Pexels
Yellow color signifies happiness and optimism. It represents sunshine, brightness, and cheerfulness
Day 5
Image Source: Pexels
Green is the color of this day, which signifies growth and harmony
Day 6
Image Source: Pexels
Grey represents subtlety and mystery
Day 7
Image Source: Pexels
Purple is a color that is often associated with luxury, grandeur, and nobility
Day 8
Image Source: Pexels
Peacock Green is the color of the last day, which signifies richness and diversity. It also represents nature’s beauty, splendor, and majesty
Day 9
Image Source: Pexels
Wearing these colors during Navratri is believed to invoke the blessings of the goddess
Happy Navratri
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.