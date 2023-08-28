Heading 3
Korean anti-aging secrets
Koreans are known for their flawless, dewy, and youthful skin all across the globe
Korean beauty
They prioritise skincare over makeup and stick to some tried-and-tested, age-old beauty rituals
Priority
Double cleansing is a fundamental element of the Korean skincare routine
Double-cleansing
This involves washing the face with two cleansers instead of one. First with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one for deep cleaning.
Method
Right order
After cleansing, use a hydrating toner, essence, a lightweight moisturiser, and finally sunscreen
Exfoliation
Dip a muslin cloth in hot water and use it to gently massage your face from upward to the downward direction
Facial exercise helps to fix sagging skin and gives you a healthy glowing complexion
Facial exercise
All you have to do is say out aloud all the vowels that are a,e, i,o,u. The mouth movements helps to release the muscular tension
Method
Massage the face
To get wrinkle-free skin, apply a moisturising cream all over your face. Next, use the knuckles of the fingers to massage over
Apply light pressure around your jaws, cheeks, eyebrows, nose, and forehead. Move your hands in an upward and outward motion
Next step
