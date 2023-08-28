Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Korean anti-aging secrets 

Image: YoonA Instagram

Koreans are known for their flawless, dewy, and youthful skin all across the globe

Korean beauty 

They prioritise skincare over makeup and stick to some tried-and-tested, age-old beauty rituals

Image: YoonA Instagram

Priority 

Double cleansing is a fundamental element of the Korean skincare routine

Image: YoonA Instagram

Double-cleansing

This involves washing the face with two cleansers instead of one. First with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one for deep cleaning.

Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram

Method

Right order

Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram

After cleansing, use a hydrating toner, essence, a lightweight moisturiser, and finally sunscreen

Image: YoonA Instagram

Exfoliation

Dip a muslin cloth in hot water and use it to gently massage your face from upward to the downward direction

Facial exercise helps to fix sagging skin and gives you a healthy glowing complexion

Facial exercise

Image: Kim Go Eun Instagram

All you have to do is say out aloud all the vowels that are a,e, i,o,u. The mouth movements helps to release the muscular tension

Method

Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram

Massage the face

Image: Park Shin Hye Instagram

To get wrinkle-free skin, apply a moisturising cream all over your face. Next, use the knuckles of the fingers to massage over

Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram

Apply light pressure around your jaws, cheeks, eyebrows, nose, and forehead. Move your hands in an upward and outward motion

Next step

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here