Korean skincare routines typically start with a double cleanse. First, use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, then follow up with a water-based cleanser to clean your skin
Double cleanse
Korean toners are typically lightweight and hydrating, and can help balance your skin's pH levels
Use a toner
Serums are packed with potent ingredients that can target specific skin concerns, including anti-aging. Look for serums with ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid
Embrace serums
Keeping your skin hydrated is key to fighting the signs of aging. Look for a moisturizer that's rich in antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like ceramides and peptides
Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize
Facial massage can help improve blood flow, lymphatic drainage, and tone the muscles in your face. Incorporate a gentle massage into your skincare routine to help promote a more youthful complexion
Practice facial massage
Drinking enough water can help keep your skin hydrated and plump. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and consider incorporating hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and leafy greens into your diet
Stay hydrated
UV rays are one of the main causes of skin aging. Always use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and wear a hat and sunglasses when going outside.
Protect your skin from the sun
Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, which can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Exfoliate regularly
Eating a balanced diet is essential for maintaining healthy skin, as it helps to keep your skin rejuvenated and flushes out toxins.
Eat a balanced diet
Getting enough restful sleep is important for overall health and can also help to prevent the signs of aging.
Get enough sleep
