SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
Korean beauty hacks for skin
Korean beauty is the new buzzword and most trending beauty look that focuses on improving skin from the inside out
K-beauty
Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram
Face-steaming is the age-old ritual followed by Koreans for squeaky-clean skin. It helps to open the pores and gives a natural glow to the skin
#1
Image: Ggonekim Instagram
Slap your face! Yes, you heard it right! It helps to boost blood flow and oxygen supply which eventually nourishes the skin
#2
Image: YoonA Instagram
Just don’t be too hard on yourself. Follow this technique after a facial massage by gently patting your face
#3
Image: YoonA Instagram
#4
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
We all look up to a hot shower after a long day. It’s not just relaxing; it effectively cleanses our skin too!
For non-sticky, glowing skin, apply toner on your face; it helps to retain skin’s elasticity and locks in moisture
#5
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Detox your skin by drinking herbal tea. It is loaded with antioxidants that can work wonders for your skin and hair
#6
Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram
Koreans are a fan of charcoal masks that help to deeply cleanse the skin and remove all impurities
#7
Image: Shin Hye Park Instagram
Want to know the secret behind ageless beauty? It is incorporating facial workouts into your daily routine
#8
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Wet towel technique for instantly bright skin! Soak a face towel in warm water. Squeeze it a bit to remove extra moisture and use it to clean your face
#9
Image: YoonA Instagram
