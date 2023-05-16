Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

MAY 16, 2023

Korean beauty tips

Image : Pexels

Mix 2 tsp of cool black tea water with a pinch of turmeric in it. Dip a cotton ball and clean your face. It will clear impurities from skin

Cleansing

Boil water and add Aloe Vera gel in it. Now take steam for 10 minutes. It will open up your clogged pores

Image : Pexels

Steaming

Mix 1 tsp of coffee powder and 1 tsp of Aloevera gel. Gently scrub your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help get rid of dead skin cells

Image : Pexels

Exfoliate your skin

Image : Pexels

Apply Toner

Mix 1 tsp each of rose water and aloe vera gel. Spray it up on your face and clean with a soft towel after 10 minutes. It will maintain PH balance of skin

Mix aloe vera juice and glycerine in a spray bottle. Spray it up on your face and even out using palms. It will help regenerate your skin

Image : Pexels

Apply Essence

Mix 1 tsp of aloe vera gel and pinch of turmeric powder. Apply and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help fight acne and smoothen your skin

Image : Pexels

Apply Serum

Soak rice overnight and drain its water in the morning. Soak cotton sheet mask in rice water. Put it on your face and remove it after 20 minutes. It will provide anti acne benefits

Image : Pexels

Sheet mask

Mix 1 tsp of Aloevera gel and 3 drops of coconut oil. Apply and gently massage under your eye area. It will keep your under eyes healthy

Image : Pexels

Eye cream

Mix ½ tsp of sandalwood powder, pinch turmeric, 1 tsp of Aloevera gel and rose water. Apply and wash it off after 20 minutes. It will give instant glow to skin

Image : Pexels

Face pack

Mix 1 tsp of Aloevera gel with 2 drops of almond oil. Apply and keep it overnight. It seals everything applied on your face

Image : Pexels

Moisturize

