MAY 16, 2023

Korean beauty tips
Mix 2 tsp of cool black tea water with a pinch of turmeric in it. Dip a cotton ball and clean your face. It will clear impurities from skin
Cleansing
Boil water and add Aloe Vera gel in it. Now take steam for 10 minutes. It will open up your clogged pores
Steaming
Mix 1 tsp of coffee powder and 1 tsp of Aloevera gel. Gently scrub your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help get rid of dead skin cells
Exfoliate your skin
Apply Toner
Mix 1 tsp each of rose water and aloe vera gel. Spray it up on your face and clean with a soft towel after 10 minutes. It will maintain PH balance of skin
Mix aloe vera juice and glycerine in a spray bottle. Spray it up on your face and even out using palms. It will help regenerate your skin
Apply Essence
Mix 1 tsp of aloe vera gel and pinch of turmeric powder. Apply and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help fight acne and smoothen your skin
Apply Serum
Soak rice overnight and drain its water in the morning. Soak cotton sheet mask in rice water. Put it on your face and remove it after 20 minutes. It will provide anti acne benefits
Sheet mask
Mix 1 tsp of Aloevera gel and 3 drops of coconut oil. Apply and gently massage under your eye area. It will keep your under eyes healthy
Eye cream
Mix ½ tsp of sandalwood powder, pinch turmeric, 1 tsp of Aloevera gel and rose water. Apply and wash it off after 20 minutes. It will give instant glow to skin
Face pack
Mix 1 tsp of Aloevera gel with 2 drops of almond oil. Apply and keep it overnight. It seals everything applied on your face
Moisturize
