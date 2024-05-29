Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

may 29, 2024

Korean Makeup Hacks

Hack: Use a hydrating toner followed by a lightweight, dewy foundation for a natural glow

 Dewy Skin Base

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: For even coverage, apply foundation with a cushion compact for a smooth, airbrushed finish

Cushion Compacts

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Create gradient lips by applying a darker shade in the center and blending outwards with a lighter shade

 Gradient Lips

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Draw eyeliner slightly downward at the outer corners to achieve a softer, more youthful look

 Puppy Eyeliner

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Highlight the area just below your lower lash line to enhance the natural puffiness, giving a cute, youthful appearance

Aegyo Sal

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Layer skincare products like serums and moisturizers to achieve a luminous, “glass skin” effect

 Glass Skin

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Apply blush high on the cheekbones and blend towards the temples for a lifted sculpted look

 Blush Draping

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Shape your eyebrows into a straight, slightly curved line to create a more innocent, youthful appearance

 Straight Brows

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Use lip tints on your cheeks and eyes for a cohesive, monochromatic look

Multipurpose Tint

 Image: Instagram 

Hack: Apply a touch of shimmer or white eyeliner to the inner corners of your eyes to make them appear larger and more awake

 Brighten Inner Corners

 Image: Instagram 

