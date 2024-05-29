Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
may 29, 2024
Korean Makeup Hacks
Hack: Use a hydrating toner followed by a lightweight, dewy foundation for a natural glow
Dewy Skin Base
Image: Instagram
Hack: For even coverage, apply foundation with a cushion compact for a smooth, airbrushed finish
Cushion Compacts
Image: Instagram
Hack: Create gradient lips by applying a darker shade in the center and blending outwards with a lighter shade
Gradient Lips
Image: Instagram
Hack: Draw eyeliner slightly downward at the outer corners to achieve a softer, more youthful look
Puppy Eyeliner
Image: Instagram
Hack: Highlight the area just below your lower lash line to enhance the natural puffiness, giving a cute, youthful appearance
Aegyo Sal
Image: Instagram
Hack: Layer skincare products like serums and moisturizers to achieve a luminous, “glass skin” effect
Glass Skin
Image: Instagram
Hack: Apply blush high on the cheekbones and blend towards the temples for a lifted sculpted look
Blush Draping
Image: Instagram
Hack: Shape your eyebrows into a straight, slightly curved line to create a more innocent, youthful appearance
Straight Brows
Image: Instagram
Hack: Use lip tints on your cheeks and eyes for a cohesive, monochromatic look
Multipurpose Tint
Image: Instagram
Hack: Apply a touch of shimmer or white eyeliner to the inner corners of your eyes to make them appear larger and more awake
Brighten Inner Corners
Image: Instagram
