Korean phrases to use at school level
Greet your classmates and teacher with this common phrase to start your day on a friendly note
IMAGE: KBS2
Annyeonghaseyo - Hello
Express gratitude when your classmates or teacher help you or provide assistance in and out of the classroom
IMAGE: MBC
Gamsahamnida - Thank you
Use this phrase when seeking permission to ask a question or to navigate through the classroom without causing disruption
IMAGE: MBC
Silryehamnida - Excuse me
Encourage class participation by asking if anyone has questions, fostering a collaborative learning environment
IMAGE: MBC
Jilmun isseoyo? - Do you have a question?
Confirm your understanding during lessons or discussions, ensuring clarity with the teacher and promoting effective communication
IMAGE: tvN
Ihaehaesseoyo - I understand
Apologize when you make a mistake or need to excuse yourself, contributing to a respectful and considerate classroom atmosphere
IMAGE: MBC
Joesonghamnida - I'm sorry
Seek clarification on the location of objects or places within the classroom, aiding in comprehension and orientation
IMAGE: MBC
Yeogi eodieyo? - Where is it?
Encourage teamwork by requesting assistance from classmates, fostering a supportive and cooperative learning environment
IMAGE: MBC
Chinguga dowajwoyo - Can you help me, friend?
Positively acknowledge others' achievements or contributions, promoting a culture of encouragement and positivity within the classroom
IMAGE: Disney+
Joayo - Good/nice
Prompt the start of an activity or lesson, signaling to your classmates and teacher that you are ready to engage and participate
IMAGE: Disney+
Sijakhae bwayo - Let's begin