Pujya Doss

November 16, 2023

Entertainment

Korean phrases to use at school level

Greet your classmates and teacher with this common phrase to start your day on a friendly note

IMAGE: KBS2

Annyeonghaseyo - Hello

Express gratitude when your classmates or teacher help you or provide assistance in and out of the classroom

IMAGE: MBC

Gamsahamnida - Thank you

Use this phrase when seeking permission to ask a question or to navigate through the classroom without causing disruption

IMAGE: MBC

Silryehamnida - Excuse me

Encourage class participation by asking if anyone has questions, fostering a collaborative learning environment

IMAGE: MBC

Jilmun isseoyo? - Do you have a question?

Confirm your understanding during lessons or discussions, ensuring clarity with the teacher and promoting effective communication

IMAGE: tvN

Ihaehaesseoyo - I understand

Apologize when you make a mistake or need to excuse yourself, contributing to a respectful and considerate classroom atmosphere

IMAGE: MBC

Joesonghamnida - I'm sorry

Seek clarification on the location of objects or places within the classroom, aiding in comprehension and orientation

IMAGE: MBC

Yeogi eodieyo? - Where is it?

Encourage teamwork by requesting assistance from classmates, fostering a supportive and cooperative learning environment

IMAGE: MBC

Chinguga dowajwoyo - Can you help me, friend?

Positively acknowledge others' achievements or contributions, promoting a culture of encouragement and positivity within the classroom

IMAGE: Disney+

Joayo - Good/nice

Prompt the start of an activity or lesson, signaling to your classmates and teacher that you are ready to engage and participate

IMAGE: Disney+

Sijakhae bwayo - Let's begin

