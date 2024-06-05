Heading 3
Korean Skincare Routine for Summer
Begin with an oil-based cleanser to remove sunscreen and makeup. Follow with a water-based cleanser to remove sweat and impurities
Start With Double Cleansing
Exfoliate to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Use a gentle chemical exfoliant for best results. Do this 1-2 times a week
Gentle Exfoliation
Apply a hydrating toner to balance skin's pH and prep for the next steps. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and green tea
Hydrating Toner
Pat a lightweight essence into the skin to boost hydration and enhance skin barrier function
Lightweight Essence
Use a serum rich in antioxidants, such as Vitamin C, to protect skin from sun damage and brighten the complexion
Antioxidant Serum
Apply a cooling sheet mask for an intense hydration boost and soothing effect. Use this 1-2 times a week
Cooling Sheet Mask
Gently apply an eye cream to hydrate and protect the delicate under-eye area. Look for caffeine to reduce puffiness
Nourishing Eye Cream
Use a lightweight, gel-based moisturizer to keep skin hydrated without feeling greasy
Lightweight Moisturizer
Sunscreen
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50+). Reapply every 2 hours when outdoors
Finally, apply a cool facial mist to refresh and hydrate skin throughout the day, especially in the heat. Look for ingredients like aloe and cucumber
Refreshing Facial Mist
