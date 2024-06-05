Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

Korean Skincare Routine for Summer

Begin with an oil-based cleanser to remove sunscreen and makeup. Follow with a water-based cleanser to remove sweat and impurities

 Start With Double Cleansing

Image Source: Freepik

Exfoliate to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Use a gentle chemical exfoliant for best results. Do this 1-2 times a week

Gentle Exfoliation 

Image Source: Freepik

Apply a hydrating toner to balance skin's pH and prep for the next steps. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and green tea

Hydrating Toner 

Image Source: Freepik

Pat a lightweight essence into the skin to boost hydration and enhance skin barrier function

 Lightweight Essence 

Image Source: Freepik

Use a serum rich in antioxidants, such as Vitamin C, to protect skin from sun damage and brighten the complexion

Image Source: Freepik

 Antioxidant Serum 

Apply a cooling sheet mask for an intense hydration boost and soothing effect. Use this 1-2 times a week

 Cooling Sheet Mask 

Image Source: Freepik

Gently apply an eye cream to hydrate and protect the delicate under-eye area. Look for caffeine to reduce puffiness

 Nourishing Eye Cream 

Image Source: Freepik

Use a lightweight, gel-based moisturizer to keep skin hydrated without feeling greasy

 Lightweight Moisturizer 

Image Source: Freepik

Sunscreen

Image Source: Freepik

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50+). Reapply every 2 hours when outdoors

Finally, apply a cool facial mist to refresh and hydrate skin throughout the day, especially in the heat. Look for ingredients like aloe and cucumber

 Refreshing Facial Mist 

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here