Taking inspiration from Korean dramas, skincare is important not just off the screen but on the screen too. Having good skin means you are hygienic and healthy
South Koreans are very much into looking fit, so regular workouts are one to follow if you want to express your love the Korean way
Once you have their attention make those hands, fingers or body gesture hearts in public. Be super bold or a little shy with a genuine smile
In South Korea, the one who is pursuing generally pays the bill for the first few dates and then they split the bill, though it may differ for different couples
Koreans love expressing themselves through texts or phone calls, instant messaging applications and social media. So be in touch, but don’t overdo it, be subtle
This is a common way of showing love. When you are out eating, pick up some food from your plate and offer it to your significant other
Make him/her some Bibimbap, a dish which is tasty and full of nutrition. Pack it in a pastel-hued tiffin box in the typical Korean style
Having an updated wardrobe is a must. Being crisp in your get-up is important and if you “accidentally” twin with them, go for it
If you can sing, then hone those skills and sometimes accidentally hum a line or two in front of that person to impress them
Learn all the important dates in the person’s life and lightly celebrate them to remind them of your love
