Heading 3

 Korean Ways To Impress Your Love

Sugandha Srivastava

April 11, 2023

Lifestyle 

Taking inspiration from Korean dramas, skincare is important not just off the screen but on the screen too. Having good skin means you are hygienic and healthy

Having good skincare

Source: Pexels 

South Koreans are very much into looking fit, so regular workouts are one to follow if you want to express your love the Korean way

Workout

Source: Pexels 

Once you have their attention make those hands, fingers or body gesture hearts in public. Be super bold or a little shy with a genuine smile

PDA

Source: Pexels 

In South Korea, the one who is pursuing generally pays the bill for the first few dates and then they split the bill, though it may differ for different couples

The bill payment

Source: Pexels 

Koreans love expressing themselves through texts or phone calls, instant messaging applications and social media. So be in touch, but don’t overdo it, be subtle

Love texts

Source: Pexels 

This is a common way of showing love. When you are out eating, pick up some food from your plate and offer it to your significant other

Feed

Source: Pexels 

Make him/her some Bibimbap, a dish which is tasty and full of nutrition. Pack it in a pastel-hued tiffin box in the typical Korean style

Bibimbap

Source: Pexels 

Having an updated wardrobe is a must. Being crisp in your get-up is important and if you “accidentally” twin with them, go for it

Fashion

Source: Pexels 

If you can sing, then hone those skills and sometimes accidentally hum a line or two in front of that person to impress them

Take singing classes

Source: Pexels 

Learn all the important dates in the person’s life and lightly celebrate them to remind them of your love

Good memory

Source: Pexels 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here