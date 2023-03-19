MAR 19, 2023
Kriti Sanon on how to stay fit
Kriti emphasizes a lot on the importance of core strength for a healthy lifestyle
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Core strength workout
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
A warmed-up body is a must before any workout or body training session
But first, Warm up
The Shehzaada actress can be seen working out with highly intensive ropes to get fitter and healthier
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Ropes for the kill
Kriti Sanon believes in the sheer importance of Vitamin D and shares her outdoor workout glimpses
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Soaking the sun
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Healthy diet
Kriti Sanon follows a low carb and high protein rich diet as she believes it is good for the metabolism
The Bhediya co-stars, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan can be seen gymming together during their training session
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Tribe Vibe
The much-loved duo Kartik and Kriti can be seen burning those calories on the treadmill together
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Gym Buddies
The Lukka Chuppi actress believes in going that extra mile and getting out of her comfort zone. She is very punctual about her workout sessions
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Hate it but gotta do it
Kriti Sanon proves how one can stay fit even with no gym equipment, in the nature's lap
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
No gym No problem!
The Mimi actress believes in keeping her mind and body healthy by practicing Yoga
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Yoga
