 Sakshi Malu

 Lifestyle

MAR 19, 2023

Kriti Sanon on how to stay fit

Kriti emphasizes a lot on the importance of core strength for a healthy lifestyle 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

 Core strength workout

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

A warmed-up body is a must before any workout or body training session

But first, Warm up

The Shehzaada actress can be seen working out with highly intensive ropes to get fitter and healthier 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Ropes for the kill 

Kriti Sanon believes in the sheer importance of Vitamin D and shares her outdoor workout glimpses 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Soaking the sun

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Healthy diet 

Kriti Sanon follows a low carb and high protein rich diet as she believes it is good for the metabolism 

The Bhediya co-stars, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan can be seen gymming together during  their training session 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Tribe Vibe

The much-loved duo Kartik and Kriti can be seen burning those calories on the treadmill together 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Gym Buddies

The Lukka Chuppi actress believes in going that extra mile and getting out of her comfort zone. She is very punctual about her workout sessions

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Hate it but gotta do it 

Kriti Sanon proves how one can stay fit even with no gym equipment,  in the nature's lap

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

No gym No problem!

The Mimi actress believes in keeping her mind and body healthy by practicing Yoga

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Yoga

