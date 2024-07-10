Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 10, 2024
Kriti Sanon's beauty and wellness secrets
Kriti Sanon believed that true beauty shines from within, and swears by meditation for boosting mood and brain health
Meditation magic
Image Source: kritisanon
Sometimes working out alone seems boring, so Kriti hits the gym with her friends and, also, gets inspired watching fitness influencers
Stay motivated
Video Source: kritisanon
Kriti believes in change and whenever she gets a chance she gets a new haircut to bring change in her style
Fresh haircut
Image Source: kritisanon
To manage frizziness and keep her hair in place, Kriti uses cloth headbands for a stylish look
Smart hair accessories
Image Source: kritisanon
For fun, Kriti adds a pop of color by wearing bright lipstick-even on low-key days for instant glam
Pop of color
Image Source: kritisanon
To enhance her eyes, Kriti uses smudged kohl on her upper and lower lash lines for a bold, smoky effect
Image Source: kritisanon
Bold eye makeup
Like Kriti, you can also add a sparkle to your eye makeup using colorful glittery eyeshadows
Glittery eyeshadow
Image Source: kritisanon
Kriti is very particular about removing her makeup every night to prevent skin issues and give time to skin to breathe
Never ignore makeup removal
Image Source: kritisanon
Kriti doesn’t believe in sticking to the same exercise, she mixes up her exercises by combining weighting training with Pilates to avoid boredom
Various workout
Image Source: kritisanon
As an actress, Kriti has to travel to various places, so she adapts her workout based on the environment
On-the-go fitness
Video Source: kritisanon
