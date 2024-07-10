Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 10, 2024

Kriti Sanon's beauty and wellness secrets

Kriti Sanon believed that true beauty shines from within, and swears by meditation for boosting mood and brain health

Meditation magic

Image Source: kritisanon

Sometimes working out alone seems boring, so Kriti hits the gym with her friends and, also, gets inspired watching fitness influencers

Stay motivated

Video Source: kritisanon

Kriti believes in change and whenever she gets a chance she gets a new haircut to bring change in her style

Fresh haircut

Image Source: kritisanon

To manage frizziness and keep her hair in place, Kriti uses cloth headbands for a stylish look

Smart hair accessories

Image Source: kritisanon

For fun, Kriti adds a pop of color by wearing bright lipstick-even on low-key days for instant glam

Pop of color

Image Source: kritisanon

To enhance her eyes, Kriti uses smudged kohl on her upper and lower lash lines for a bold, smoky effect

Image Source: kritisanon

Bold eye makeup

Like Kriti, you can also add a sparkle to your eye makeup using colorful glittery eyeshadows

Glittery eyeshadow

Image Source: kritisanon

Kriti is very particular about removing her makeup every night to prevent skin issues and give time to skin to breathe

Never ignore makeup removal

Image Source: kritisanon

Kriti doesn’t believe in sticking to the same exercise, she mixes up her exercises by combining weighting training with Pilates to avoid boredom

Various workout

Image Source: kritisanon

As an actress, Kriti has to travel to various places, so she adapts her workout based on the environment

On-the-go fitness

Video Source: kritisanon

