MAR 23, 2023
Kriti Sanon’s Lip Balm Hacks
Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film "Heropanti" in 2014
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
New Age Actress
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti Sanon has acted in several successful Bollywood films, including "Dilwale", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi", "Panipat", and "Mimi"
Successful Movies
Kriti Sanon's lip balm hack is a simple and effective way to keep your lips moisturized and healthy. Here’s a look at it
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Her Tips To Take Care of Lips
Start by exfoliating your lips with a gentle scrub or a soft toothbrush to remove any dry, flaky skin
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 1
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 2
Apply a generous amount of lip balm to your lips, making sure to cover them completely
Give the lip balm a few minutes to absorb into your lips before moving on to your makeup routine
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 3
Time will allow the balm to hydrate your lips and create a smooth, plump base for lipstick
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 4
When you're ready to apply lipstick, simply blot off any excess lip balm with a tissue before adding your chosen color
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 5
Ensure that your lipstick goes on smoothly and evenly, without any clumps or smudging
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 6
By using Kriti Sanon's lip balm hack, you can keep your lips looking and feeling soft, smooth, and healthy, even when you're wearing makeup all day
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Step 7
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.