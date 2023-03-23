Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

 Lifestyle

MAR 23, 2023

Kriti Sanon’s Lip Balm Hacks

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film "Heropanti" in 2014

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

New Age Actress

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon has acted in several successful Bollywood films, including "Dilwale", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi", "Panipat", and "Mimi"

Successful Movies

Kriti Sanon's lip balm hack is a simple and effective way to keep your lips moisturized and healthy. Here’s a look at it

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Her Tips To Take Care of Lips

Start by exfoliating your lips with a gentle scrub or a soft toothbrush to remove any dry, flaky skin

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 1

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 2

Apply a generous amount of lip balm to your lips, making sure to cover them completely

Give the lip balm a few minutes to absorb into your lips before moving on to your makeup routine

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 3

Time will allow the balm to hydrate your lips and create a smooth, plump base for lipstick

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 4

When you're ready to apply lipstick, simply blot off any excess lip balm with a tissue before adding your chosen color 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 5

Ensure that your lipstick goes on smoothly and evenly, without any clumps or smudging

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 6

By using Kriti Sanon's lip balm hack, you can keep your lips looking and feeling soft, smooth, and healthy, even when you're wearing makeup all day

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Step 7

