mAY 26, 2023

Kriti Sanon's night-time skincare routine
Kriti Sanon is an Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi films. She has glowing skin and we can't disagree. Let's take a look into her night-time skincare routine
Kriti Sanon
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Since actors have makeup on, it is necessary to take it off. Kriti double cleanses her skin with a mild cleanser before beginning her skincare routine
Cleansing
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti then dampens her skin using rose water. This can be done using any mist or water. It is said that damp skin absorbs the products better
Rose water
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
As a part of the CTM routine, Kriti uses a Niacinamide toner which brightens the skin and balances PH levels
Toner
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
After applying toner, Kriti uses a hydrating serum that contains peptides and hyaluronic acid
Hydration
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
After hydration, Kriti uses gentle retinol serum. The serum should be taken pea sized and should be used occasionally
Serum
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti prefers using a moisturizer with ceramides and equally applied all over her face and doesn't miss her neck
Moisturizer
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti doesn't miss applying lip balm as it is a must and also a way to avoid getting chapped lips
Lip balm
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
As actors having pimples is big no, Kriti opts for pimple patches which is an effective way to avoid acne breakouts. It is sticker to apply at places where a breakout is expected
Pimple patch
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Lastly, Kriti conclude her night skincare routine by applying a mixture of Castor and Olive oil for lashes and eyebrows
Oil
