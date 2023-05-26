Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Kriti Sanon's night-time skincare routine

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi films. She has glowing skin and we can't disagree. Let's take a look into her night-time skincare routine

Kriti Sanon

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Since actors have makeup on, it is necessary to take it off. Kriti double cleanses her skin with a mild cleanser before beginning her skincare routine

Cleansing

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti then dampens her skin using rose water. This can be done using any mist or water. It is said that damp skin absorbs the products better

Rose water

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

As a part of the CTM routine, Kriti uses a Niacinamide toner which brightens the skin and balances PH levels

Toner

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

After applying toner, Kriti uses a hydrating serum that contains peptides and hyaluronic acid

Hydration

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

After hydration, Kriti uses gentle retinol serum. The serum should be taken pea sized and should be used occasionally

Serum

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti prefers using a moisturizer with ceramides and equally applied all over her face and doesn't miss her neck

Moisturizer

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti doesn't miss applying lip balm as it is a must and also a way to avoid getting chapped lips

Lip balm

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

As actors having pimples is big no, Kriti opts for pimple patches which is an effective way to avoid acne breakouts. It is sticker to apply at places where a breakout is expected

Pimple patch

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Lastly, Kriti conclude her night skincare routine by applying a mixture of Castor and Olive oil for lashes and eyebrows

Oil

