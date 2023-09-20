Kriti Sanon is a massive skincare enthusiast and often dishes out tips and tricks on her 'gram
Enthusiast
Skincare regimen
Kriti has a tailored AM and PM skincare regimen that suits her skin type
First, she double-cleanses her skin, then sprays a rosewater mist on damp skin
Starts Off With A Rose Water Mist
Niacinamide Toner Comes Next
The Mimi actress then takes a few drops of a Niacinamide toner in her palm and gently pats it onto her face
Kriti then layers a hydrating serum that contains peptides and hyaluronic acid to give her skin that bounce
Followed By A Hydrating Serum
The actress then gently wipes on a retinol serum over her hydrating serum. She stated that she doesn’t use retinol every night as it varies based on her skin's needs
Then A Retinol Serum
To lock in all the products, Kriti rounds up her routine with a simple moisturiser containing ceramides. She massages it all over her face and neck for a soothing feeling
Moisturiser To Seal It In
Ms.Sanon swears by a soothing lip balm that works overnight to eliminate chapped lips and keep them soft. She also applies a bit of balm at the corner of her eyes to boost hydration and avoid crow's feet!
Doesn’t Ignores Her Lips
If Kriti gets pimples, she uses a pimple patch over her acne to treat them overnight
If She Has Pimples
Kriti spills the secret to her thick brows and voluminous lashes. A mix of castor and olive oil in a mascara bottle helps in the easy application of the oil to her lashes and eyebrows