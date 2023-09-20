Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's Nighttime Skincare Routine

Kriti Sanon is a massive skincare enthusiast and often dishes out tips and tricks on her 'gram

Image: Pexels 

Enthusiast

Skincare regimen 

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

Kriti has a tailored AM and PM skincare regimen that suits her skin type

First, she double-cleanses her skin, then sprays a rosewater mist on damp skin

Starts Off With A Rose Water Mist

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Niacinamide Toner Comes Next

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress then takes a few drops of a Niacinamide toner in her palm and gently pats it onto her face

Kriti then layers a hydrating serum that contains peptides and hyaluronic acid to give her skin that bounce

Followed By A Hydrating Serum

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress then gently wipes on a retinol serum over her hydrating serum. She stated that she doesn’t use retinol every night as it varies based on her skin's needs

Then A Retinol Serum

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

To lock in all the products, Kriti rounds up her routine with a simple moisturiser containing ceramides. She massages it all over her face and neck for a soothing feeling

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Moisturiser To Seal It In

Ms.Sanon swears by a soothing lip balm that works overnight to eliminate chapped lips and keep them soft. She also applies a bit of balm at the corner of her eyes to boost hydration and avoid crow's feet!

Doesn’t Ignores Her Lips

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

If Kriti gets pimples, she uses a pimple patch over her acne to treat them overnight

If She Has Pimples

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti spills the secret to her thick brows and voluminous lashes. A mix of castor and olive oil in a mascara bottle helps in the easy application of the oil to her lashes and eyebrows 

Finally A Lash & Brow Oil

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

