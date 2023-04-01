APRIL 01, 2023
Kriti Sanon’s skin care routine
The health of your skin is influenced by various factors, including maintaining a nutritious diet, managing stress levels, getting enough sleep, and using suitable skincare products for your skin type
Suitable products
These factors work together to contribute to the overall health and appearance of your skin. Neglecting any of these elements can lead to skin issues such as dryness, breakouts, or premature ageing
Don’t neglect your health
In her YouTube video, Kriti shared her skincare routine and started the video by saying, “Everything that I have used on myself is something that I have researched and it’s worked for me. Do your research and try out those products to see what works for your skin”
YouTube Video
“In the mornings, give your skin everything nourishing and hydrating,” Kriti said in the video
Face mask
Face wash
Kriti recommends washing your face after the mask has been fully absorbed and using microfiber towels to pat dry, rather than wiping. This is because patting with a damp towel can help keep your pores open, which facilitates better absorption of skincare products
She applies a toner that contains a high concentration of niacinamide. This ingredient is known to have multiple benefits, including treating acne, promoting the growth of new, healthy skin cells, and protecting the skin from harmful sun rays
Toner
Kriti places great trust in Vitamin C as a skincare ingredient and makes sure to apply it every morning to her face, even the delicate skin on her eyelids
Vitamin C serum
Kriti chooses to use a hydrating SPF that contains ceramides, rather than applying a separate sunscreen and moisturizer. She believes that including peptides or ceramides in your daily skincare routine can have numerous benefits for your skin
SPF
She hates dry lips and carries her lip balm everywhere as it keeps the lips hydrated
Lip balm
“Your skincare regimen should begin with products having the thinnest consistency, to ones with the thickest. It’s good to stick to watery products first and then gradually move to a moisturiser ending it with oil-based products.” She concluded
Thinnest to thickest
