Kriti Sanon’s Weekend-Ready Beauty Look

Each time Kriti Sanon posts on Instagram, she shakes up the Internet by flaunting an off-beat look

Off-Beat 

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Here's a step-by-step guide to nail Kriti’s weekend-ready beauty look 

Full Guide 

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Start by hydrating your skin with a moisturizing lotion. Next, apply a luminous primer on the high points of your face

Skin Prep

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Apply a thin layer of cream foundation on areas that need more coverage. Then, apply a brightening concealer under the eyes and on any blemishes you’d like to cover

Conceal to Seal

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Use the spoolie to brush the eyebrows and pencil to fill any sparse areas. Then, comb a brow gel through the hair to hold them in place

Up your Brows 

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Prep your eyes with primer and dab a hint of nude eyeshadow to define the crease area. Apply sparingly- a light wash all over. Then, grab your rose taupe eyeliner and trace it along the lower and upper lash line

Brown Liner

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Curl your lashes and coat them with a volumizing mascara. To make them look extra fluttery, you can also stick false lashes 

Long Lashes

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Apply bronzer along your jawline, hairline, and cheekbones for a more chiseled look. Blend it well. Set the makeup on the center of your forehead, under the eyes, around the chin, and nose using a translucent powder to prevent creasing

Highest Cheekbones

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Apply a powder highlighter on the cheeks and high points of the face. Then, apply rosy cream blush on the apple of your cheeks, blend it upwards towards the temple

Shine Bright

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Swipe on a matte rose-brown lipstick to complete this dreamy beauty look

Brown Lips

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

