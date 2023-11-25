Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
Kriti Sanon’s Weekend-Ready Beauty Look
Each time Kriti Sanon posts on Instagram, she shakes up the Internet by flaunting an off-beat look
Off-Beat
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Here's a step-by-step guide to nail Kriti’s weekend-ready beauty look
Full Guide
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Start by hydrating your skin with a moisturizing lotion. Next, apply a luminous primer on the high points of your face
Skin Prep
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Apply a thin layer of cream foundation on areas that need more coverage. Then, apply a brightening concealer under the eyes and on any blemishes you’d like to cover
Conceal to Seal
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Use the spoolie to brush the eyebrows and pencil to fill any sparse areas. Then, comb a brow gel through the hair to hold them in place
Up your Brows
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Prep your eyes with primer and dab a hint of nude eyeshadow to define the crease area. Apply sparingly- a light wash all over. Then, grab your rose taupe eyeliner and trace it along the lower and upper lash line
Brown Liner
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Curl your lashes and coat them with a volumizing mascara. To make them look extra fluttery, you can also stick false lashes
Long Lashes
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Apply bronzer along your jawline, hairline, and cheekbones for a more chiseled look. Blend it well. Set the makeup on the center of your forehead, under the eyes, around the chin, and nose using a translucent powder to prevent creasing
Highest Cheekbones
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Apply a powder highlighter on the cheeks and high points of the face. Then, apply rosy cream blush on the apple of your cheeks, blend it upwards towards the temple
Shine Bright
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Swipe on a matte rose-brown lipstick to complete this dreamy beauty look
Brown Lips
Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.