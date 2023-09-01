Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Routine
Kylie likes to scrub her lips before she starts her makeup routine! She pins her hair to keep it away from her face
Lip scrub
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Jenner likes to mix her foundation with moisturizer for a natural finish! She applies a concealer under the eyes and on the high points of her face. She blends her base using her fingers
Base
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
She likes to use a bronzer to add warmth to her face and a contour for definition which makes her face look chiseled
Bronzer and Contour
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Jenner mixes a neutral and coral blush shade to get her preferred color
Blush
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Powder
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
She uses different powders to set her under-eyes and the rest of her face. She goes light-handed for this step
Kylie uses a neutral cream eyeshadow all over her lids. Later, she uses a power shade to set it up. Smoking her lower lashline and creating a natural wing completes her eye look
Eyeshadow
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
The young entrepreneur likes to brush her brows with a brush and use the brow pencil to fill in the gaps. She sets her brows using a brow gel for a natural look
Brows
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
She uses a stick highlighter to enhance her cheekbones. Kylie uses her finger to pick up the product and achieve the desired shine
Highlighter
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
No makeup look is complete without a mascara! Kylie likes to apply this product in a wiggling motion for a better effect
Mascara
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Jenner uses a lip tint and smudges it with her fingers. Later, she uses a nude brown lip liner to add definition to her lips
Lips
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
The information in this web story has been sourced from Vogue’s YouTube channel where Kylie Jenner shared her everyday glam look
Credits
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.