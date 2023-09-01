Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Routine 

Kylie likes to scrub her lips before she starts her makeup routine! She pins her hair to keep it away from her face 

Lip scrub 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Jenner likes to mix her foundation with moisturizer for a natural finish! She applies a concealer under the eyes and on the high points of her face. She blends her base using her fingers 

Base 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

She likes to use a bronzer to add warmth to her face and a contour for definition which makes her face look chiseled 

 Bronzer and Contour 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Jenner mixes a neutral and coral blush shade to get her preferred color

Blush 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

 Powder 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

She uses different powders to set her under-eyes and the rest of her face. She goes light-handed for this step 

Kylie uses a neutral cream eyeshadow all over her lids. Later, she uses a power shade to set it up. Smoking her lower lashline and creating a natural wing completes her eye look 

 Eyeshadow 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

The young entrepreneur likes to brush her brows with a brush and use the brow pencil to fill in the gaps. She sets her brows using a brow gel for a natural look 

Brows 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

She uses a stick highlighter to enhance her cheekbones. Kylie uses her finger to pick up the product and achieve the desired shine 

Highlighter 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

No makeup look is complete without a mascara! Kylie likes to apply this product in a wiggling motion for a better effect 

Mascara 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Jenner uses a lip tint and smudges it with her fingers. Later, she uses a nude brown lip liner to add definition to her lips 

 Lips 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

The information in this web story has been sourced from Vogue’s YouTube channel where Kylie Jenner shared her everyday glam look 

Credits 

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here