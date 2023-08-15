Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Kylie Jenner’s diet regime
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Kylie revealed that her mood can take a 360-degree turn when she is hungry
Diet
Jenner likes to drink juice that has lavender and lime in it first thing in the morning. But she likes to sip this broth throughout the day
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Bone Broth
If not bone broth, Jenner prefers to drink a glass of fresh celery juice. She revealed a compartment of her refrigerator is packed with fresh celery
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Celery Juice
Surprisingly, Kylie is both a tea and a coffee person. She is trying to cut down her caffeine intake
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Caffeine
Beverages
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
The Young Entrepreneur loves peach teas, coffee, and iced vanilla latte with oat milk
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Breakfast
Jenner likes to have breakfast with her kids. Her daughter loves blueberries, turkey bacon, and bagel
Nuts can be a great source of protein! But her household does not have any as Stormi is allergic to them
Nuts
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Cheat Meal
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Her favorite cheat meal is IN-N-OUT double cheeseburgers, fries, and coke
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Jenner is a big snacker. She likes to munch some Lays or Cheetos. A healthy snack option is pomegranate seeds
Snacks
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Credits
This information is revealed by Klie Jenner in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR
