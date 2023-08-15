Heading 3

AUGUST 15, 2023

Kylie Jenner’s diet regime

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Kylie revealed that her mood can take a 360-degree turn when she is hungry

Diet

Jenner likes to drink juice that has lavender and lime in it first thing in the morning. But she likes to sip this broth throughout the day

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Bone Broth

If not bone broth, Jenner prefers to drink a glass of fresh celery juice. She revealed a compartment of her refrigerator is packed with fresh celery

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Celery Juice

Surprisingly, Kylie is both a tea and a coffee person. She is trying to cut down her caffeine intake

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Caffeine

Beverages

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

The Young Entrepreneur loves peach teas, coffee, and iced vanilla latte with oat milk

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Breakfast

Jenner likes to have breakfast with her kids. Her daughter loves blueberries, turkey bacon, and bagel

Nuts can be a great source of protein! But her household does not have any as Stormi is allergic to them

Nuts

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Jenner is not a picky eater. She keeps her lunch simple with some lemon chicken, tacos, vegetables, tuna sandwiches, salads, or burritos

Lunch

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Cheat Meal

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Her favorite cheat meal is IN-N-OUT double cheeseburgers, fries, and coke

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Jenner is a big snacker. She likes to munch  some Lays or Cheetos. A healthy snack option is pomegranate seeds

Snacks

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram 

Credits 

This information is revealed by Klie Jenner in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR

