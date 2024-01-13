Heading 3
Largest cities in India
Delhi is a vibrant city, known for its crowded places, street foods, and well-known structures
Delhi
The pink city of India is known for forts, temples, palaces, bazaars, and wildlife sanctuaries
Jaipur
One of the most crowded cities in India is a home for India’s main financial services companies and a place to fulfill your dreams
Mumbai
This place is one of the tourist attractions famous for its Mughal-era buildings and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites- Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri
Agra
India’s high-tech hub is a dynamic city for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and parks
Bangalore
This historic region of Bengal is a historically and culturally significant city that has iconic landmarks like the Howrah Bridge
Kolkata
Located on the bank of the Ganges, this city has great religious importance and has a deep connection with Hindu rituals, life and death
Varanasi
Also known as the City of Pearls, this city is one of the major metropolitan areas known for historical landmarks, vibrant culture, and economic growth
Hyderabad
The city also known as Madras has famous historical sites like Fort St. George and Kapaleeshwarar temple
Chennai
The city also known as Amdavad is one of the tourist attractions located on the banks of the Sabarmati river
Ahmedabad
