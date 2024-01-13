Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

JANUARY 13, 2024

Largest cities in India

Delhi is a vibrant city, known for its crowded places, street foods, and well-known structures

Delhi

Image Source: Freepik

The pink city of India is known for forts, temples, palaces, bazaars, and wildlife sanctuaries

Jaipur

Image Source: Freepik

One of the most crowded cities in India is a home for India’s main financial services companies and a place to fulfill your dreams

Mumbai

Image Source: Freepik

This place is one of the tourist attractions famous for its Mughal-era buildings and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites- Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri

Agra

Image Source: Freepik

India’s high-tech hub is a dynamic city for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and parks

Bangalore

Image Source: Freepik

This historic region of Bengal is a historically and culturally significant city that has iconic landmarks like the Howrah Bridge

Kolkata

Image Source: Freepik

Located on the bank of the Ganges, this city has great religious importance and has a deep connection with Hindu rituals, life and death

Varanasi

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as the City of Pearls, this city is one of the major metropolitan areas known for historical landmarks, vibrant culture, and economic growth

Hyderabad

Image Source: Freepik

The city also known as Madras has famous historical sites like Fort St. George and Kapaleeshwarar temple

Chennai

Image Source: Freepik

The city also known as Amdavad is one of the tourist attractions located on the banks of the Sabarmati river 

Ahmedabad

Image Source: Freepik

