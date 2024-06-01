Largest Temples in the World

Angkor Wat is one of the largest temple complexes in the world, originally built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II. It spans over 162.6 hectares
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Image: Freepik
Located in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, this temple is dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (a form of Vishnu) and covers an area of 156 acres, making it the largest functioning Hindu temple in the world
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, India
Image: Freepik
Situated in Delhi, the Akshardham Temple complex is one of the largest in India, known for its grand architecture and spiritual exhibits. It covers about 100 acres
Akshardham Temple, India
Image: Freepik
Located in Robbinsville, New Jersey, this temple is one of the largest Hindu temples outside India. The sprawling complex covers about 162 acres and features intricate architecture and cultural exhibitions
Akshardham Temple, USA
Image: Freepik
Located in Delhi, the Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Mandir, is spread over 7.5 acres. It is one of the major temples in India dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi
Sri Lakshmi Narayan Devi Temple, India
Image: Freepik
Located in Delhi, Chhatarpur Temple is one of the largest temple complexes in India, covering around 70 acres. It is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, a form of Durga
Chhatarpur Temple, India
Image: Freepik
Prem Mandir, India
Image: Freepik
Situated in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, Prem Mandir is a large and beautiful temple dedicated to Radha Krishna. The temple complex covers around 54 acres
Known as the Mother Temple of Bali, Besakih Temple is one of the largest temples in Indonesia. The complex is spread over 20 acres on the slopes of Mount Agung
Besakih Temple, Indonesia
Image: Freepik
Located in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, the Ramanuja Temple is part of the larger Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple complex, dedicated to the revered Vaishnavite saint Ramanuja. The complex spans approximately 156 acres
Ramanuja Temple, India
Image: Freepik
Located in West Bengal, Belur Math is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. The campus, with several temples and educational institutes, covers about 40 acres
Belur Math, India
Image: Freepik
Images used are for representational purposes only