Jiya Surana
LIFESTYLE
JUNE 15, 2023
Laws of Karma wish
you knew sooner
Whatever we put into the universe will come back to us
The Great law
Life does not happen by itself,
we need to make it happen
The law of creation
One must accept something in order to change it
The law of humility
When we change ourselves, our lives follow suit and change too
The law of growth
The law of responsibility
We must take responsibility for what is in our lives
The law of connection
The past, present and future are all connected
We cannot think of two different things at the same time
The law of focus
History repeats itself until we learn from it and change our path
The law of change
The law of patience and reward
The most valuable rewards require persistence
Rewards are a result of the energy and effort we put into it
The law of significance and inspiration
