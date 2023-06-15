Heading 3

Jiya Surana

LIFESTYLE

JUNE 15, 2023

Laws of Karma wish
you knew sooner

Whatever we put into the universe will come back to us 

The Great law

Life does not happen by itself,
we need to make it happen

The law of creation

One must accept something in order to change it

The law of humility

When we change ourselves, our lives follow suit and change too

The law of growth

The law of responsibility

We must take responsibility for what is in our lives

The law of connection

The past, present and future are all connected

We cannot think of two different things at the same time

The law of focus

History repeats itself until we learn from it and change our path

The law of change

The law of patience and reward

The most valuable rewards require persistence

Rewards are a result of the energy and effort we put into it

The law of significance and inspiration

