Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Leafs you can eat

Spinach leaves are rich in iron, vitamins, and antioxidants. They are a versatile addition to salads, smoothies, or sautés, providing a nutrient-packed boost to your meals

Spinach Leaves

Kale leaves are a nutritional powerhouse, known for their high content of vitamins A, C, and K. They make a perfect base for salads and can be baked into crispy kale chips for a tasty snack

Kale Leaves

Swiss chard leaves come in vibrant colors and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. They can be used in soups, stir-fries, or enjoyed as a side dish

Swiss Chard Leaves

Collard greens are a Southern favorite, and for good reason. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals and are commonly used in dishes like collard greens with ham hocks

Collard Greens

Basil leaves are well-known for their aromatic presence in Italian cuisine. They are the key ingredient in pesto sauce and can be added to salads, sandwiches, or pasta for a burst of flavor

Basil Leaves

Mint leaves provide a refreshing taste and can be used in a variety of dishes, from salads to cocktails. They are also known for their digestive benefits

Mint Leaves

Nettle leaves are packed with nutrients and have a mild, earthy flavor. They can be used in teas, soups, or steamed as a side dish

 Nettle Leaves

Dandelion leaves are edible and offer a slightly bitter taste. They can be used in salads and are believed to have detoxifying properties

Dandelion Leaves

Sorrel leaves have a tangy, lemon-like flavor. They are commonly used in soups, sauces, and salads, adding a unique and zesty taste

Sorrel Leaves

Cilantro leaves are widely used in various world cuisines, adding a burst of freshness to dishes. They are essential in Mexican, Indian, and Thai cuisine

Cilantro Leaves

