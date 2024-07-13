Heading 3

Least populated countries in the world

Serving as the spiritual heart of the Catholic church, Vatican City is the world’s smallest state 

Vatican City

These three remote South Pacific atolls house, with their isolation, and boat-only access keep the population low

Tokelau

This small Pacific island is in free association with New Zealand, but its remote location limits its growth

Niue

Home to around 3,500 people, these South Atlantic islands are known for their harsh climate and reliance on fishing and tourism

Falkland Islands

This Caribbean island, with a population of about 4,372 was severely impacted by a volcanic eruption, which still affects its population

Montserrat

Located off Canada’s coast, this French territory has 5,815 people, with its economy mainly revolving around fishing and tourism

Saint Pierre, and Miquelon

A luxury Caribbean destination, has about 11,019 residents, focusing more on tourism than large-scale industry

Saint Barthelemy

These three South Pacific islands  have a small population of 11,439 due to their remote population, and limited economic activities

Wallis and Futuna

With 11,478 people, this Pacific nation of nine atolls faces population constraints  due to its tiny land area, and isolation of trade routes

Tuvalu

As the world’s smallest republic, Nauru has about 12,884 residents, facing economic challenges, and limited resources, affecting its population growth

Nauru 

