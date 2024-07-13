Heading 3
Least populated countries in the world
Serving as the spiritual heart of the Catholic church, Vatican City is the world’s smallest state
Vatican City
These three remote South Pacific atolls house, with their isolation, and boat-only access keep the population low
Tokelau
This small Pacific island is in free association with New Zealand, but its remote location limits its growth
Niue
Home to around 3,500 people, these South Atlantic islands are known for their harsh climate and reliance on fishing and tourism
Falkland Islands
This Caribbean island, with a population of about 4,372 was severely impacted by a volcanic eruption, which still affects its population
Montserrat
Located off Canada’s coast, this French territory has 5,815 people, with its economy mainly revolving around fishing and tourism
Saint Pierre, and Miquelon
A luxury Caribbean destination, has about 11,019 residents, focusing more on tourism than large-scale industry
Saint Barthelemy
These three South Pacific islands have a small population of 11,439 due to their remote population, and limited economic activities
Wallis and Futuna
With 11,478 people, this Pacific nation of nine atolls faces population constraints due to its tiny land area, and isolation of trade routes
Tuvalu
As the world’s smallest republic, Nauru has about 12,884 residents, facing economic challenges, and limited resources, affecting its population growth
Nauru
