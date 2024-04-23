Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

APRIL 23, 2024

Lemon Ginger Tea Benefits 

Ginger and lemon, both have digestive properties as it neutralizes acidity and may help in curing indigestion 

 Digestion 

Image Source: pexels

A cup of ginger and lemon tea can help heal pregnancy-induced nausea and vomiting issues 

Cures Nausea

Image Source: pexels

Lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C which aids in generating white blood cells thus helping in combating infections and diseases 

 Immunity Booster

Image Source:  pexels

While ginger contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, lemon helps improve blood flow; both thus being a catalyst in a healthy heart

Heart Health

Image Source:  pexels

This warm beverage will help relieve nasal congestion and sore throats; ideal for winters

Image Source: pexels

Nasal Congestion

Ginger helps in brain relaxation, and cognitive function and also has a positive impact on mood regulations 

Brain Health and Mood Swings

Image Source: pexels

Lemon Ginger Tea helps improve hydration levels thus leading to healthy function of all vital organs important for an individual’s well-being 

 Hydration 

Image Source: pexels

Liver Health

Image Source: pexels

Ginger and lemon help eliminate toxins, activates liver enzymes, and combat liver diseases

Radiant Skin

Image Source: pexels

Ginger-lemon tea is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote cell renewal, and delay aging thus leading to healthy skin 

 Oral Health 

Image Source: pexels

Ginger and lemon, both contain antibacterial properties leading to the prevention of gum diseases, gingivitis, and oral cancer 

