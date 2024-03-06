Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
Lemon Rice recipe
Cook 1 cup of basmati rice until fluffy and let it cool slightly
#1
Image Source: pexels
Heat 2 tbsp of oil/ghee in a pan over medium heat
#2
Image Source: pexels
Add 1 tsp mustard seeds until they splutter
#3
Image Source: pexels
Add 1 tsp cumin seeds and 1/4 tsp asafoetida, sauté briefly
#4
Image Source: pexels
Mix in 2 chopped green chilies and 1/4 cup roasted peanuts
Image Source: pexels
#5
Stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and salt to taste
#6
Image Source: pexels
Add the cooked rice to the pan, mix gently
#7
Image Source: pexels
Turn off heat, squeeze juice of 1 lemon over rice, mix well
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Garnish with 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
Serve hot or cold as a flavorful side dish or main course. Enjoy!
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.