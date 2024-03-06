Heading 3

Lemon Rice recipe

Cook 1 cup of basmati rice until fluffy and let it cool slightly

#1

Heat 2 tbsp of oil/ghee in a pan over medium heat

#2

Add 1 tsp mustard seeds until they splutter

#3

Add 1 tsp cumin seeds and 1/4 tsp asafoetida, sauté briefly

#4

Mix in 2 chopped green chilies and 1/4 cup roasted peanuts

#5

Stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder and salt to taste

#6

Add the cooked rice to the pan, mix gently

#7

Turn off heat, squeeze juice of 1 lemon over rice, mix well

#8

#9

Garnish with 2 tbsp chopped cilantro

 Serve hot or cold as a flavorful side dish or main course. Enjoy!

 #10

