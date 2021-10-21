Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has launched in the Indian market. The tablet runs on Android 11 and packs a 7,500mAh large battery. It has a unique metal stand at the back to prop the tablet on the table at different angles. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 boasts an 11-inch 2K display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Let us see what more this tab has to offer
It has a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with an ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and 4GB of RAM. 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage
It has a TUV Rheinland-certified 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) IPS TDDI touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness and Dolby Vision
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has an 8-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is equipped with a JBL-tuned quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos
It also supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 as an optional device
On a gaming-optimized engine, you can play, stream, or record at your maximum capacity. Watch the video for 15 hours*, then quickly recharge with the 20W rapid charger
With the built-in stainless steel kickstand, you can adjust the angle of your screen to your preference
Google Kids Space was created to encourage your children's curiosity and creativity by providing them with intelligently curated applications, books, and movies
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 weighs roughly 650 grammes and dimensions 256.8x169x7.93mm
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is available on Amazon India and the Leovo India website for Rs 29,999