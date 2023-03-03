Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 03, 2023

Leo-Gemini: Signs Who Love To Entertain 

They love to be surrounded by people and entertaining is a form of art for them 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Video Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

They are energetic whirling dervishes who can eat, talk, tell jokes, answer the phone, and flirt all at the same time

Gemini

Aries have a very warm and passionate nature. They have a big presence, they can light up a room. And, mostly, they're lovely to be around because they genuinely care about other people

Image: Pinkvilla

Aries

Cancer natives love their comfort zones. The best form of entertainment for them is to spend time with family

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

They are excellent communicators and good at forming genuine, lasting relationships

Capricorns are patient and like to prepare hearty dinners. Their persistence coupled with their desire to adhere to tradition helps to make their gatherings as pleasant and special as possible 

Image: Deepika padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

They will simply arrange a gathering for their friends and do barbeque with them to make the night extra fun

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Sagittarius

Aquarius people are drawn to any kind of artistic thing due to their eccentric and quirky personality. They would love to take a paintbrush and start drawing to show their artistic skills

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Aquarius

Pisces just want to have fun. They are always up for a good time and you better believe if you want a great party, invite a Pisces or three

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces

They make excellent friends and partners. Virgos are known for being perfectionists, and can be meticulous and single-minded in their pursuit of improvement

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Virgo

