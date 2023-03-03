MAR 03, 2023
Leo-Gemini: Signs Who Love To Entertain
They love to be surrounded by people and entertaining is a form of art for them
Leo
They are energetic whirling dervishes who can eat, talk, tell jokes, answer the phone, and flirt all at the same time
Gemini
Aries have a very warm and passionate nature. They have a big presence, they can light up a room. And, mostly, they're lovely to be around because they genuinely care about other people
Aries
Cancer natives love their comfort zones. The best form of entertainment for them is to spend time with family
Cancer
Libra
They are excellent communicators and good at forming genuine, lasting relationships
Capricorns are patient and like to prepare hearty dinners. Their persistence coupled with their desire to adhere to tradition helps to make their gatherings as pleasant and special as possible
Capricorn
They will simply arrange a gathering for their friends and do barbeque with them to make the night extra fun
Sagittarius
Aquarius people are drawn to any kind of artistic thing due to their eccentric and quirky personality. They would love to take a paintbrush and start drawing to show their artistic skills
Aquarius
Pisces just want to have fun. They are always up for a good time and you better believe if you want a great party, invite a Pisces or three
Pisces
They make excellent friends and partners. Virgos are known for being perfectionists, and can be meticulous and single-minded in their pursuit of improvement
Virgo
