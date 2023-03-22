Heading 3

MAR 22, 2023

Leo-Libra: Signs Who Are Self-Reliant

Leos are about themselves. Even though this may sound like a stereotype, it is the absolute truth that nothing pleases a Leo more than self-reliance

Image: Kajol Instagram 

Leo

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Aries is a fire sign and individuals belonging to this zodiac crave independence and free will

Aries 

People who fall under the Aquarius zodiac sign are known to be the type who don't need to lean on others for personal happiness, making them very self-sufficient in all aspects of life, including their love lives

Video Source: Preity Zinta Instagram 

Aquarius 

They are self-reliant and prefer to forge their own path in life rather than live in someone else's shadow

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Gemini

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

Librans are one of the most balanced and sorted zodiac signs. They're not very dependent on others and are quite self-reliant. Even in times of trouble, they find their way

They do what they want and are involved in things they wish to do the most

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

These highly intuitive and empathetic water signs have a reputation of being loners, but this is exactly why they may have codependency tendencies

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Capricorns see everything as a task to be done, which makes them a very self-reliant and diligent personality type

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

Scorpions are also highly self-reliant, which is why they also enjoy being alone and living in solitude

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio

Their high self-esteem and belief in themselves is what makes them self-reliant and sufficient

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

