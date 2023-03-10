MAR 10, 2023

Heading 3

Leo-Libra: Signs Who Suppress Breakup Pain

Leo sign does its best to repress its suffering to maintain its sense of self and pride. No matter how severely a breakup affects them, they quickly retain their dynamic and powerful personality

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

They treat breaking up like a sport, and they do not want to lose. Aries would rather dump than be dumped, and so if tension has been building, they're likely to be the ones to initiate the split

Aries

A Sagittarius is hard to pin down and they aren't one to let a breakup change things too much for them. They try to keep an open perspective and will find new truths and purpose through their experience

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sagittarius 

They will most likely spend the majority of their time partying to distract themselves after a heartbreak. Capricorns are earth signs. They look for calming activities

Image: Deepika padukone Instagram

Capricorn 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus 

A Taurus breakup is very black-and-white, and the Taurus ex is cordial but stubborn. There is no room for compromise once a decision has been made

Gemini recover through storytelling, editing their breakup drama into sad and hilarious tales to share over drinks

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Gemini

Cancerians, just like crabs, have hard exteriors to shield themselves from harm. However, they often fail to address their true feelings and the anguish of heartbreak in the process of cocooning themselves into a safer side

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cancer

When a relationship ends, Libras tend to bury a lot of their pain inside them, which they may try to cover up by calm behaviors like spending time with loved ones or occupying their minds with a different activity

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Scorpios don't just find it hard to trust people; they also make it difficult for others to understand their minds. They tend to exhibit extra care when voicing their sentiments. Even after a breakup, they choose to hide their pain to keep their intense personalities intact

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Scorpio

This sign is a romantic at heart and has a propensity to hold onto ex-lovers longer than they ought to. After a heartbreak, a Pisces will probably hide and distance themselves. They will continue to revisit the separation in their minds and relive the events that ultimately led to it

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Pisces

