MAR 10, 2023
Leo-Libra: Signs Who Suppress Breakup Pain
Leo sign does its best to repress its suffering to maintain its sense of self and pride. No matter how severely a breakup affects them, they quickly retain their dynamic and powerful personality
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
They treat breaking up like a sport, and they do not want to lose. Aries would rather dump than be dumped, and so if tension has been building, they're likely to be the ones to initiate the split
Aries
A Sagittarius is hard to pin down and they aren't one to let a breakup change things too much for them. They try to keep an open perspective and will find new truths and purpose through their experience
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Sagittarius
They will most likely spend the majority of their time partying to distract themselves after a heartbreak. Capricorns are earth signs. They look for calming activities
Image: Deepika padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
A Taurus breakup is very black-and-white, and the Taurus ex is cordial but stubborn. There is no room for compromise once a decision has been made
Gemini recover through storytelling, editing their breakup drama into sad and hilarious tales to share over drinks
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Gemini
Cancerians, just like crabs, have hard exteriors to shield themselves from harm. However, they often fail to address their true feelings and the anguish of heartbreak in the process of cocooning themselves into a safer side
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cancer
When a relationship ends, Libras tend to bury a lot of their pain inside them, which they may try to cover up by calm behaviors like spending time with loved ones or occupying their minds with a different activity
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Scorpios don't just find it hard to trust people; they also make it difficult for others to understand their minds. They tend to exhibit extra care when voicing their sentiments. Even after a breakup, they choose to hide their pain to keep their intense personalities intact
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
This sign is a romantic at heart and has a propensity to hold onto ex-lovers longer than they ought to. After a heartbreak, a Pisces will probably hide and distance themselves. They will continue to revisit the separation in their minds and relive the events that ultimately led to it
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.