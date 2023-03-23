Heading 3

MAR 23, 2023

Leo-Scorpio: Signs With Biggest Egos

Their egos can make them come off as arrogant or bossy at times

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries are known for their boldness and assertiveness. They have a natural drive to succeed and are not afraid to take risks or go after what they want

Aries

They can be rigid and dogmatic, falling victim to trappings of the ego that undercut their own philosophies

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram 

Aquarius 

Intelligence wise, Gemini have big egos. They think that they're the smartest, and that's the best

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Gemini

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

They are charming but very diplomatic, Librans have a big ego they will never admit to

Ego is a common side effect of selfishness, and Sagittarians are prone to it

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Pisces are people with ego issues. They are unable to take criticism and often snap at people for showing them the right way

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Their egos can also make them appear arrogant or overly focused on their own success

Image: Pinkvilla 

Capricorn 

Scorpios' egos are extremely valuable to them, and they are naturally self-centered and deceptive

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Scorpio 

If you know a Taurus, you should know that they will not listen to you. They are the most obstinate and belligerent of the zodiac signs

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

