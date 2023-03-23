MAR 23, 2023
Leo-Scorpio: Signs With Biggest Egos
Their egos can make them come off as arrogant or bossy at times
Leo
Aries are known for their boldness and assertiveness. They have a natural drive to succeed and are not afraid to take risks or go after what they want
Aries
They can be rigid and dogmatic, falling victim to trappings of the ego that undercut their own philosophies
Aquarius
Intelligence wise, Gemini have big egos. They think that they're the smartest, and that's the best
Gemini
Libra
They are charming but very diplomatic, Librans have a big ego they will never admit to
Ego is a common side effect of selfishness, and Sagittarians are prone to it
Sagittarius
Pisces are people with ego issues. They are unable to take criticism and often snap at people for showing them the right way
Pisces
Capricorn
Scorpios' egos are extremely valuable to them, and they are naturally self-centered and deceptive
Scorpio
If you know a Taurus, you should know that they will not listen to you. They are the most obstinate and belligerent of the zodiac signs
Taurus
