Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 12, 2023

Leo-Taurus: Signs Who Love The Hardest 

If a Sagittarian is in love, they make them their world

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Sagittarius

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

When it comes to love, Aries often takes the role of the chaser. They're known to enjoy the act of pursuit.Aries will do all the work of planning the date

Aries

Leos love a person to the core. They love very hard and are always busy proving it

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

They are deeply romantic. Their generosity and sweet hearts make them some of the strongest lovers in the zodiac because they only want the absolute best for you

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Aquarius

An Aquarius in love is like having your best friend around all the time. They will make future plans with you, they will always be there for you when you need it, and they will always fascinate you with their ideas

Capricorns take love very seriously. They are patient and will take time to find a partner who is fit for marriage. In relationships, they are devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Capricorn

Virgos can often be hard to love because of the way that they hold their emotions and feelings inside

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Virgo

Out of all the zodiac signs, Pisces are at the top since they fall in love the fastest and hardest. They have a huge heart that causes them to love very intensely. Overall, they aren't afraid of sharing their feelings and will always be there for the person they love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces

Libras do fall in love hard and fast but can lose interest just as quickly

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

They can fall in love quickly only when they meet someone who can match their intelligence

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Gemini

