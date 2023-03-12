MAR 12, 2023
Leo-Taurus: Signs Who Love The Hardest
If a Sagittarian is in love, they make them their world
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sagittarius
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
When it comes to love, Aries often takes the role of the chaser. They're known to enjoy the act of pursuit.Aries will do all the work of planning the date
Aries
Leos love a person to the core. They love very hard and are always busy proving it
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
They are deeply romantic. Their generosity and sweet hearts make them some of the strongest lovers in the zodiac because they only want the absolute best for you
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Aquarius
An Aquarius in love is like having your best friend around all the time. They will make future plans with you, they will always be there for you when you need it, and they will always fascinate you with their ideas
Capricorns take love very seriously. They are patient and will take time to find a partner who is fit for marriage. In relationships, they are devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Capricorn
Virgos can often be hard to love because of the way that they hold their emotions and feelings inside
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Out of all the zodiac signs, Pisces are at the top since they fall in love the fastest and hardest. They have a huge heart that causes them to love very intensely. Overall, they aren't afraid of sharing their feelings and will always be there for the person they love
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Libras do fall in love hard and fast but can lose interest just as quickly
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
They can fall in love quickly only when they meet someone who can match their intelligence
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.