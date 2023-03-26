MAR 26, 2023
Leo-Virgo: Signs Who Are Self-Critical
It's not that they think being self-critical is a sign of weakness, they just don't want to share their most vulnerable moments with anyone they don't trust
Leo
Aries are too busy to dwell on their mistakes and failings. They will focus their negative feelings on new challenges and conquests
Aries
Capricorns are so hard on themselves that they'd probably be mad for ranking number two on this list
Capricorn
Scorpios are intensely self-critical because they think that everyone else is being critical of them
Scorpio
Gemini
When a Gemini is hard on themselves, it's usually because they feel they failed someone in some way and they're eaten up by guilt
They can be self-critical sometimes but they try to learn whatever it is they needed to learn and move on
Taurus
They are extremely self-critical and judgemental about their own selves. Pisces tend to get spaced out and indulge in overthinking
Pisces
When failures occur, Sagittarians can be abrupt, thoughtless, and critical due to the humongous image they carry and their idealistic view
Sagittarius
Aquarians put a lot of effort into appearing as if they don't care what other people like about them, but in reality, they care way too much
Aquarius
Their need for perfection leads to self-criticism and a tendency to be overly critical of others
Virgo
