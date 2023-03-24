MAR 24, 2023

Heading 3

Leo-Virgo: Signs Who Love To Observe 

Leo's are very good at observing situations around them. They're always right because their observation power is too strong

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

Virgos possess great observation powers. They know exactly when something is not quite right within their environment

Virgo

Taurus are very observant. They can also read people’s minds Because of their doting, observant, and loving qualities, Taurus natives are known as incredible parents and guardians to children

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus

Aquarius is one of the naturally curious zodiac signs who are always looking for new experiences and to meet new people

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Aquarius 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio

Scorpio would much rather observe than be observed

A Sagittarius can read you like a book. They are blessed with a unique quality of knowing people in bits and pieces only minutes after meeting them

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Capricorn spends a lot of her time being the fly on the wall. she’s able to read you like a book because she’s had a lot of time to read your body language and intonations

Image: Deepika padukone Instagram

Capricorn

Not only observation but they can sense your intuitions

Video Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

Libras are observant. They naturally know how to read people and are very good at pleasing someone else's needs. Libras have a deep understanding of the ways of the world and know how to reach out to many people

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Pisces are known as empaths. which means that they are able to empathize with and anticipate your emotions - sometimes even before you can figure out what you're feeling

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pisces 

