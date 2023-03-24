MAR 24, 2023

Leo's are very good at observing situations around them. They're always right because their observation power is too strong
Leo
Virgos possess great observation powers. They know exactly when something is not quite right within their environment
Virgo
Taurus are very observant. They can also read people’s minds Because of their doting, observant, and loving qualities, Taurus natives are known as incredible parents and guardians to children
Taurus
Aquarius is one of the naturally curious zodiac signs who are always looking for new experiences and to meet new people
Aquarius
Scorpio
Scorpio would much rather observe than be observed
A Sagittarius can read you like a book. They are blessed with a unique quality of knowing people in bits and pieces only minutes after meeting them
Sagittarius
Capricorn spends a lot of her time being the fly on the wall. she’s able to read you like a book because she’s had a lot of time to read your body language and intonations
Capricorn
Not only observation but they can sense your intuitions
Gemini
Libras are observant. They naturally know how to read people and are very good at pleasing someone else's needs. Libras have a deep understanding of the ways of the world and know how to reach out to many people
Libra
Pisces are known as empaths. which means that they are able to empathize with and anticipate your emotions - sometimes even before you can figure out what you're feeling