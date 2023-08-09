Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
zodiacs
AUGUST 09, 2023
Leo's compatibility with other signs
Image: Pexels
They are the two ultimate power signs of the zodiac, representing the tension between wanting to be loved v. feared
Leo & Scorpio
Pisces are highly sensitive and intuitive while Leos are very much rooted in reality and looking for someone to share it with
Image: Pexels
Leo and Pisces
They may start in a romantic place, but for these two signs to get past the honeymoon phase, it won’t be much about what they say but the tone
Image: Pexels
Leo & Cancer
These two signs like the same things but Leo’s oversharing personality will usually clash with the possessive nature of Taurus
Image: Pexels
Leo & Taurus
Leo & Capricorn
Image: Pexels
Capricorns and Leos are both ambitious signs. It comes down to a conflict of managerial style but if the two signs can work it out, then these two alphas can come together
Image: Pexels
Leo & Virgo
Virgos are usually introverted but will go the extra mile to show their partner how devoted they are. Leos love being proud of their significant others
Both Aquarius and Leo’s are opinionated and they tend to enjoy a spirited exchange of ideas. But when they both know that they are right, the battle of egos can arise. Luckily aquarians don’t take things too personally which can help them navigate through this
Leo & Aquarius
Image: Pexels
Their love language together is finer things in life like their appreciation for art, beauty and luxury. Libras have a reputation for being indecisive and Leos are happy to step up and lead the way
Leo & Libra
Image: Pexels
Leo and Leo
Image: Pexels
Leos are sometimes the only ones who truly understand how much love they have to give. This pairing brings out each other’s true selves
Image: Pexels
They’re a headstrong duo, and usually on the same wavelength. They’re both fire signs which means they favor grand displays of affection
Leo & Aries
Image: Pexels
The physical chemistry between these two signs is off-the-charts, and they have great compatibility in comparison to most of the other signs
Leo & Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
These two signs are young at heart. The magic combination of air sign Gemini and fire sign Leo is a bold pick
Leo & Gemini
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.