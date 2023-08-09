Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

zodiacs

AUGUST 09, 2023

Leo's compatibility with other signs

Image: Pexels

They are the two ultimate power signs of the zodiac, representing the tension between wanting to be loved v. feared

Leo & Scorpio

Pisces are highly sensitive and intuitive while Leos are very much rooted in reality and looking for someone to share it with

Image: Pexels

Leo and Pisces

They may start in a romantic place, but for these two signs to get past the honeymoon phase, it won’t be much about what they say but the tone

Image: Pexels

Leo & Cancer

These two signs like the same things but Leo’s oversharing personality will usually clash with the possessive nature of Taurus

Image: Pexels

Leo & Taurus

Leo & Capricorn

Image: Pexels

Capricorns and Leos are both ambitious signs. It comes down to a conflict of managerial style but if the two signs can work it out, then these two alphas can come together

Image: Pexels

Leo & Virgo

Virgos are usually introverted but will go the extra mile to show their partner how devoted they are. Leos love being proud of their significant others

Both Aquarius and Leo’s are opinionated and they tend to enjoy a spirited exchange of ideas. But when they both know that they are right, the battle of egos can arise. Luckily aquarians don’t take things too personally which can help them navigate through this

Leo & Aquarius

Image: Pexels

Their love language together is finer things in life like their appreciation for art, beauty and luxury. Libras have a reputation for being indecisive and Leos are happy to step up and lead the way

Leo & Libra

Image: Pexels

Leo and Leo

Image: Pexels

Leos are sometimes the only ones who truly understand how much love they have to give. This pairing brings out each other’s true selves

Image: Pexels

They’re a headstrong duo, and usually on the same wavelength. They’re both fire signs which means they favor grand displays of affection

Leo & Aries

Image: Pexels

The physical chemistry between these two signs is off-the-charts, and they have great compatibility in comparison to most of the other signs

Leo & Sagittarius

Image: Pexels

These two signs are young at heart. The magic combination of air sign Gemini and fire sign Leo is a bold pick

Leo & Gemini

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here