Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
JULY 29, 2023
Leo's personality traits and characteristics
Leo's are natural leaders of the zodiac, magnificent and striking like the lion that embodies their sign
They are confident and fiercely proud. They are joyful and liberal with their appeal
They love to live life to the fullest instead of being in charge at home, work and play
Leos are loving, theatrical, and creative
Leos are powerful, courageous, and always eager to conquer everything they set their mind at
Compassion, consciousness, drive, and natural leadership are some characteristics of Leos
Leos want deep devotion, focused attention at proper times and experience for their love relationships
Aries, Aquarius, and Libra are the most romantically compatible with Leos
Leos are recognized for being active, incentive, positive, and eager to take leadership in workplaces
Leos may be quite beneficial and suitable for business
