Shruti Mehta 

AUGUST 20, 2023

Lesser known benefits of Basmati rice 

This aromatic variety of long-grain rice is a culinary delight! It is a staple in many households and has multiple health benefits 

Basmati 

This variant of rice is full of calories! The calorie content of basmati rice is enough for meeting the daily dietary calorie requirements of the body

Energy 

Basmati rice is not only rich in carbs but also in proteins! This macronutrient facilitates tissue repair and muscle building 

 Muscle Building 

This aromatic rice variant consists of an adequate amount of soluble fiber for easy digestion and cholesterol regulation 

Digestion Ease 

Metabolism

Do you wish to enhance your metabolism and nerve functioning? Include this delicious variety of rice in your diet 

 Immunity 

One of the nutrients present in basmati rice is copper! This nutrient promotes the production of red blood cells in the body 

The decent amount of folate and iron in this rice variety can be beneficial for pregnant women and the fetal development 

Folate 

The magnesium, phosphorous, and zinc in basmati rice improve bone health and muscle functioning 

Bone Health 

Weight Loss 

Are you looking for delicious foods to lose weight? Basmati rice should be your pick! But remember to eat this in moderation, over-consumption could lead to weight gain 

The low glycemic index is beneficial for regulating the blood sugar levels of people who are diabetic 

 Blood Sugar 

