Lesser-known facts about Neeraj Chopra
DEC 14, 2021
From Khandra village
Olympics 2021 Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra belongs to the Khandra Village in Panipat district of Haryana
Upbringing
Neeraj grew up in a joint family of 17 members and he was the eldest of the children in the family
Post in the Indian Army
Apart from being an exceptional athlete, he is also a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army
First love volleyball and cricket
At first, Neeraj used to play volleyball and cricket and it was only in 2011 he chose Javelin as a career
U-16 Championship
Neeraj set a national age-group record in the Under-16 National Junior Championships tournament for the first time in 2012 and won the gold medal
Gold medalist
In the year 2016, he won the gold medal in the Junior World Championships by throwing a world record 86.48 m javelin!
New national record
In the year 2016, he also set a new national record in the South Asian Games by throwing 82.23 m in the first round itself
Two years later, Chopra broke the national record with a throw of 87.43 m at the Doha Diamond League
Breaking records after records
At the 2018 Asian Games, he bettered his previous record with a throw of 88.06 m and won the gold medal, making it India's first gold at the Asian Games!
Asian games gold medalist
In the year 2018, he became the only track and field athlete to be nominated by the AFI for Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award
Nominated for Khel Ratna Award
Neeraj Chopra considers Czech Javelin Thrower Jan Zelezny his 'hero'
Hid idol
