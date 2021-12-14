Lesser-known facts about Neeraj Chopra

From Khandra village

Olympics 2021 Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra belongs to the Khandra Village in Panipat district of Haryana

Upbringing

Neeraj grew up in a joint family of 17 members and he was the eldest of the children in the family

Post in the Indian Army

Apart from being an exceptional athlete, he is also a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army

First love volleyball and cricket

At first, Neeraj used to play volleyball and cricket and it was only in 2011 he chose Javelin as a career

U-16 Championship

Neeraj set a national age-group record in the Under-16 National Junior Championships tournament for the first time in 2012 and won the gold medal

Gold medalist

In the year 2016, he won the gold medal in the Junior World Championships by throwing a world record 86.48 m javelin!

New national record 

In the year 2016, he also set a new national record in the South Asian Games by throwing 82.23 m in the first round itself

Two years later, Chopra broke the national record with a throw of 87.43 m at the Doha Diamond League

Breaking records after records

At the 2018 Asian Games, he bettered his previous record with a throw of 88.06 m and won the gold medal, making it India's first gold at the Asian Games!

Asian games gold medalist

In the year 2018, he became the only track and field athlete to be nominated by the AFI for Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Nominated for Khel Ratna Award

Neeraj Chopra considers Czech Javelin Thrower Jan Zelezny his 'hero'

Hid idol

