Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 30, 2024
Lesser Known Facts about Northeastern India
Arunachal Pradesh is the land of the rising sun for India since it’s the easternmost part of the Indian subcontinent
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Majuli in Assam is the world’s largest river island, known for its picturesque beauty
#2
Image Source: Pexels
The cleanest village in India is in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong in Shillong
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Mawsynram, in Meghalaya, receives the highest rainfall in the world; thus, it is also known as the wettest place on earth
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Assam is the largest tea growing area in the entire world, nestled with lust green tea plantations
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital, is known as the Scotland of the East because of its serene beauty
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Ima Keithel, or the Mother’s Market in Manipur, is probably the only women-run market worldwide. The market is said to have formed back in the 16th century
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Meghalaya’s Khasi Tribe is matrilineal, where lineage is denoted by women and not men
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Arunachal Pradesh is popularly known as the Land Of The Orchids, as it houses more than 600 varieties of orchids
Tripura houses Unakoti Hills, which are intricately carved and date back to the 7th century
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.