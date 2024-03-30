Heading 3

Lesser Known Facts about Northeastern India

Arunachal Pradesh is the land of the rising sun for India since it’s the easternmost part of the Indian subcontinent

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Majuli in Assam is the world’s largest river island, known for its picturesque beauty

#2

The cleanest village in India is in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong in Shillong 

#3

Mawsynram, in Meghalaya, receives the highest rainfall in the world; thus, it is also known as the wettest place on earth 

#4

Assam is the largest tea growing area in the entire world, nestled with lust green tea plantations

#5

Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital, is known as the Scotland of the East because of its serene beauty

#6

Ima Keithel, or the Mother’s Market in Manipur, is probably the only women-run market worldwide. The market is said to have formed back in the 16th century

#7

Meghalaya’s Khasi Tribe is matrilineal, where lineage is denoted by women and not men

#8

#9

Arunachal Pradesh is popularly known as the Land Of The Orchids, as it houses more than 600 varieties of orchids

Tripura houses Unakoti Hills, which are intricately carved and date back to the 7th century

#10

