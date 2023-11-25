Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

Lesser-known root vegetables of India

Root vegetables are often unique to certain regions and are an integral part of the local cuisine

Integral 

They have a distinct taste and texture that add depth and complexity to Indian dishes

Complexity 

Let's explore some of the lesser-known root vegetables used in Indian cuisine and discover their unique culinary properties

Uncover 

Used in a variety of dishes, such as stews, curries, and stir-fries

Suran 

It is often boiled or roasted and sometimes mashed or pureed to make dishes like arvi ki sabzi and arvi ke kebab

Arvi (Taro)

It is a staple food during the winter season and is often roasted or boiled to eat as a snack

Sweet Potato 

Deep-fried to make fritters or use in curries

Kamal Kakdi (Lotus Stem)

It is often consumed in its raw or cooked form. Primarily used to make flour for dishes such as singhara atta puris

Singhara (Water Chestnut)

It can be a challenging vegetable to work with as it has a powerful and pungent smell when raw

Jimikand (Elephant Foot Yam)

Used extensively in salads servings, juices, and raita, pachadi, and chutneys

Chukandar (Beetroot)

