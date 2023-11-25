Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
Lesser-known root vegetables of India
Root vegetables are often unique to certain regions and are an integral part of the local cuisine
They have a distinct taste and texture that add depth and complexity to Indian dishes
Let's explore some of the lesser-known root vegetables used in Indian cuisine and discover their unique culinary properties
Used in a variety of dishes, such as stews, curries, and stir-fries
Suran
It is often boiled or roasted and sometimes mashed or pureed to make dishes like arvi ki sabzi and arvi ke kebab
Arvi (Taro)
It is a staple food during the winter season and is often roasted or boiled to eat as a snack
Sweet Potato
Deep-fried to make fritters or use in curries
Kamal Kakdi (Lotus Stem)
It is often consumed in its raw or cooked form. Primarily used to make flour for dishes such as singhara atta puris
Singhara (Water Chestnut)
It can be a challenging vegetable to work with as it has a powerful and pungent smell when raw
Jimikand (Elephant Foot Yam)
Used extensively in salads servings, juices, and raita, pachadi, and chutneys
Chukandar (Beetroot)
