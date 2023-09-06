Heading 3
Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
Let's explore South Bombay
It is an iconic monument and the most famous landmark in Mumbai. It was built in 1924 to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Mumbai
Gateway of India
Also known as Victoria Terminus, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the busiest railway stations in India. Its Victorian Gothic architecture is a sight to behold
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
It is a 3.6 km long promenade along the Arabian Sea, also known as the "Queen's Necklace" due to the streetlights that resemble a necklace at night
Marine Drive
It is a bustling market famous for its fresh produce, spices, and handmade goods. You can find everything from fruits and vegetables to clothing and accessories
Crawford Market
Chor Bazaar
It is one of the largest flea markets in Mumbai, where you can find vintage items, antiques, and other unique finds
It is a mosque and tomb located on a small island off the coast of Mumbai. It is a popular pilgrimage site for Muslims and non-Muslims alike
Haji Ali Dargah
It is a popular art gallery that showcases the works of both established and upcoming artists from India and around the world
Jehangir Art Gallery
Kala Ghoda is a bustling area in South Mumbai that is famous for its art galleries, museums, cafes, and cultural events
Kala Ghoda
It is a bustling street market where you can find everything from clothing and accessories to souvenirs and antiques. It is also home to many restaurants, cafes, and bars
Colaba Causeway
It is one of the premium cricket stadiums in India and is known for hosting high-profile cricket matches
Wankhede Stadium
