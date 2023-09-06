Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

Let's explore South Bombay 

It is an iconic monument and the most famous landmark in Mumbai. It was built in 1924 to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Mumbai 

Gateway of India

Image: Pexels 

Also known as Victoria Terminus, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the busiest railway stations in India. Its Victorian Gothic architecture is a sight to behold

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Image: Pexels 

It is a 3.6 km long promenade along the Arabian Sea, also known as the "Queen's Necklace" due to the streetlights that resemble a necklace at night 

Marine Drive

Image: Pexels 

It is a bustling market famous for its fresh produce, spices, and handmade goods. You can find everything from fruits and vegetables to clothing and accessories

Crawford Market

Image: Pexels 

Chor Bazaar

Image: Pexels 

It is one of the largest flea markets in Mumbai, where you can find vintage items, antiques, and other unique finds

It is a mosque and tomb located on a small island off the coast of Mumbai. It is a popular pilgrimage site for Muslims and non-Muslims alike

Haji Ali Dargah

Image: Pexels 

It is a popular art gallery that showcases the works of both established and upcoming artists from India and around the world

Jehangir Art Gallery

Image: Pexels 

Kala Ghoda is a bustling area in South Mumbai that is famous for its art galleries, museums, cafes, and cultural events

Kala Ghoda

Image: Pexels 

It is a bustling street market where you can find everything from clothing and accessories to souvenirs and antiques. It is also home to many restaurants, cafes, and bars

Colaba Causeway

Image: Pexels 

It is one of the premium cricket stadiums in India and is known for hosting high-profile cricket matches

Wankhede Stadium

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here