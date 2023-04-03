APRIL 03, 2023
Libra-leo signs with high anger issues
Source: Pexels
Not being a fan of confrontation, the sign of balance, Libras could be holding on to all your past grievances. This is what makes them angry which pours out as an ugly outburst unexpectedly
Libra
Source: R.Madhavan Instagram
When a Gemini gets angry, they soon become calm too. Gemini can deal with anger in a sarcastic way and get over it soon and might forget it too
Gemini
Taurus have got great anger issues according to Astrology. While angry, they can even take up decisions which may lead to disappointments later on
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Ruled by the fire sign, Sagittarius can be your best friend and your worst enemy. They get angry quickly and also flame out quickly
Source: Tamanna Instagram
Sagittarius
Source: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Scorpio
No one can control the anger of this zodiac sign. When they get angry, they will not listen to anyone, so better stay away from people with this sign while they are angry
They can be very impulsive and get angry pretty quickly. However, when someone is patient and understands their reasons, they listen and don't shy away from apologizing as well. If someone behaves disrespectfully, they might forgive the person but will hold grudges against them for long
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries
They are perfectionists who want a job done very perfectly. They believe in dictatorship and they don’t care how people do it. So, at times they do lose their temper and end up hurting people
Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Virgo
Aquarius are hot headed and have the worst of anger. They don't usually burst out but when they do you would not like it
Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
Most often Pisces will go into this passive aggressive face and will not express their emotions directly
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
The people of this zodiac become hyper very quickly. And the worst part is they will never admit their mistakes, so it's advisable to stay away from Leo's when they're angry
Source: Sara Ali Khan
Leo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.