Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

Entertainment

APRIL 03, 2023

Libra-leo signs with high anger issues

Source: Pexels

Not being a fan of confrontation, the sign of balance, Libras could be holding on to all your past grievances. This is what makes them angry which pours out as an ugly outburst unexpectedly 

Libra

Source: R.Madhavan Instagram

When a Gemini gets angry, they soon become calm too. Gemini can deal with anger in a sarcastic way and get over it soon and might forget it too

Gemini

Taurus have got great anger issues according to Astrology. While angry, they can even take up decisions which may lead to disappointments later on

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

Ruled by the fire sign, Sagittarius can be your best friend and your worst enemy. They get angry quickly and also flame out quickly

Source: Tamanna Instagram 

Sagittarius

Source: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Scorpio 

No one can control the anger of this zodiac sign. When they get angry, they will not listen to anyone, so better stay away from people with this sign while they are angry 

They can be very impulsive and get angry pretty quickly. However, when someone is patient and understands their reasons, they listen and don't shy away from apologizing as well. If someone behaves disrespectfully, they might forgive the person but will hold grudges against them for long

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Aries

They are perfectionists who want a job done very perfectly. They believe in dictatorship and they don’t care how people do it. So, at times they do lose their temper and end up hurting people

Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Virgo

Aquarius are hot headed and have the worst of anger. They don't usually burst out but when they do you would not like it

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

Most often Pisces will go into this passive aggressive face and will not express their emotions directly

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces

The people of this zodiac become hyper very quickly. And the worst part is they will never admit their mistakes, so it's advisable to stay away from Leo's when they're angry

Source: Sara Ali Khan 

Leo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here