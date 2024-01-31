Heading 3
Life-Changing Chinese Proverbs
"No matter your direction, nothing is better than home"
#1
"Work hard outside the home, live wisely in it"
#2
"For a poor man, no gold or silver is even close to the value of this home"
#3
“Teachers open the doors, but you enter by yourself”
#4
"Never put things off for tomorrow if you want to succeed"
#5
"A little impatience can spoil the best of plans"
#6
"If you wish to know where an unknown road leads, ask those returning from it"
#7
"Only live and work with trustworthy people"
#8
"Even water is satisfying with love, even food leaves you hungry without it"
#9
"If you love someone, accept them with their good and bad sides"
#10
