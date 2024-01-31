Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Life-Changing Chinese Proverbs

"No matter your direction, nothing is better than home"

#1

Image: freepik

"Work hard outside the home, live wisely in it"

#2

Image: freepik

"For a poor man, no gold or silver is even close to the value of this home"

#3

Image: freepik

“Teachers open the doors, but you enter by yourself”

#4

Image: freepik

"Never put things off for tomorrow if you want to succeed"

#5

Image: freepik

"A little impatience can spoil the best of plans"

#6

Image: freepik

"If you wish to know where an unknown road leads, ask those returning from it"

#7

Image: freepik

"Only live and work with trustworthy people"

#8

Image: freepik

"Even water is satisfying with love, even food leaves you hungry without it"

#9

Image: freepik

"If you love someone, accept them with their good and bad sides"

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here