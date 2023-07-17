Heading 3
Life Lessons by Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
She has been vocal about her financial condition earlier that stopped her from pursuing further education
Studies
After college, she started working as a model and then got her first film Ye Maaya Chesave
Work days
Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis
Dark Phase
Won’t stop
Despite being weak and struggling with her condition, Samantha didn't stop going to the gym and filming
Peace
The Yodha star found peace in books to conquer the tough times
Samantha practices yoga to remain calm
Yoga
Samantha once said, “I am my biggest critic. Even in films where people said they liked me, I have disliked myself”
Self-analysis
Karma
Samantha shared a quote from Bhagavad Gita which she always stands by, “You can only do your karma, and can't be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward”
Samantha will be next seen in a Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda
Workfront
