Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 17, 2023

Life Lessons by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

She has been vocal about her financial condition earlier that stopped her from pursuing further education

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Studies

After college, she started working as a model and then got her first film Ye Maaya Chesave

Work days

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis

Dark Phase

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Won’t stop

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Despite being weak and struggling with her condition, Samantha didn't stop going to the gym and filming

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Peace

The Yodha star found peace in books to conquer the tough times

Samantha practices yoga to remain calm

Yoga

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha once said, “I am my biggest critic. Even in films where people said they liked me, I have disliked myself”

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Self-analysis

Karma

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha shared a quote from Bhagavad Gita which she always stands by, “You can only do your karma, and can't be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward”

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha will be next seen in a Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here