Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 22, 2024
Life-Lessons from Ramayana
Ramayana's lesson on keeping promises to parents emphasizes the significance of family bonds
Love and respect for parents
Image: IMDB
Learn from King Dashratha’s mistake of promising Kaikeyi without thinking about consequences
Think before you promise
Image: IMDB
Influenced by Manthara, Kaikeyi wrong actions teaches us to be around good people and avoid negativity
Surround yourself with good people
Image: IMDB
Guha and Sabari reveal the message that love and devotion exceed caste and creed
Love knows No Labels
Image: IMDB
By rejecting luxury, Bharat teaches us to prioritize morality over personal gain
Image: IMDB
Know what’s right and wrong
Rama’s equal treatment to all, regardless of status, sets an example of love, and respect for everyone
Equal respect
Image: IMDB
Rama’s protection for Jatayu gives message to protect weak and vulnerable
Take stand for other
Image: IMDB
The bond between Rama and Sugriva values genuine friendship and keeping promises
Cherish true friendship
Image: IMDB
Forgiveness over revenge
Image: IMDB
The consequence of Ravana’s revenge highlights the importance of forgiveness
Ramayan results on victory of truth over evils says that no matter what truth always find its way
Truth always wins
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.