January 22, 2024

Life-Lessons from Ramayana

Ramayana's lesson on keeping promises to parents emphasizes the significance of family bonds

Love and respect for parents

Learn from King Dashratha’s mistake of promising Kaikeyi without thinking about consequences

Think before you promise

Influenced by Manthara, Kaikeyi wrong actions teaches us to be around good people and avoid negativity

Surround yourself with good people

Guha and Sabari reveal the message that love and devotion exceed caste and creed

Love knows No Labels

By rejecting luxury, Bharat teaches us to prioritize morality over personal gain

Know what’s right and wrong

Rama’s equal treatment to all, regardless of status, sets an example of love, and respect for everyone

Equal respect

Rama’s protection for Jatayu gives message to protect weak and vulnerable

Take stand for other

The bond between Rama and Sugriva values genuine friendship and keeping promises

Cherish true friendship

Forgiveness over revenge

The consequence of Ravana’s revenge highlights the importance of forgiveness

Ramayan results on victory of truth over evils says that no matter what truth always find its way

Truth always wins

