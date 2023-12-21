Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
Life quotes
“The most important thing is to enjoy your life to be happy it’s all that matters.”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Life does not have to be perfect to be wonderful.”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Love the life you live. Live the life you love.”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“Life has got those twists and turns. You’ve got to hold on tight and off you go.”
#5
Image Source: Freepik
“You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script.”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
“Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.”
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Life has no limitations, except the ones you make.”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
