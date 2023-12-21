Heading 3

Life quotes

“The most important thing is to enjoy your life to be happy it’s all that matters.”

#1

“Life does not have to be perfect to be wonderful.”

#2

“Love the life you live. Live the life you love.” 

 #3

“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.”

#4

“Life has got those twists and turns. You’ve got to hold on tight and off you go.”

#5

“You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script.”

#6

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

 #7

“We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.”

#8

“Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.”

#9

“Life has no limitations, except the ones you make.”

#10

