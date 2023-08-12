Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

Lip oils and their benefits 

Lip oil is a skincare-makeup product that contains nourishing plant-based oils. It moisturizes your lips as well nourishes them

What are lip oils 

They have a very lightweight and non-sticky consistency that keep your lips juicy for longer hours

Lip oils

It is an intensive lip treatment that alleviates dry, flaky, and rough lips

How does it help

Lip balms hydrate and soften your lips while glosses are purely for super-shiny looking  lips without providing nourishment. Lip oils fall in the middle which repair and hydrate your lips

How are lip oils different from balms & gloss

Benefits

Lip oils contain many benefits. Let's take a look at them

Plumping & nourishing

Lip oils make your lips appear plumper than usual and provide nourishment to your lips

Lip oils help soothe the lips from irritation and soothes chapped lips as well

Soothing

Lip oils help retain the lip's natural pink colour

Retain colour

Replacement for gloss

Lip oils are a great replacement for gloss as they provide your lips with shine and nourishment

Lip oils can protect your lips from the wrath of the sun

Sun protection

