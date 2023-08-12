Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
Lip oils and their benefits
Images: Pexels
Lip oil is a skincare-makeup product that contains nourishing plant-based oils. It moisturizes your lips as well nourishes them
What are lip oils
They have a very lightweight and non-sticky consistency that keep your lips juicy for longer hours
Images: Pexels
Lip oils
It is an intensive lip treatment that alleviates dry, flaky, and rough lips
Images: Pexels
How does it help
Lip balms hydrate and soften your lips while glosses are purely for super-shiny looking lips without providing nourishment. Lip oils fall in the middle which repair and hydrate your lips
Images: Pexels
How are lip oils different from balms & gloss
Benefits
Images: Pexels
Lip oils contain many benefits. Let's take a look at them
Images: Pexels
Plumping & nourishing
Lip oils make your lips appear plumper than usual and provide nourishment to your lips
Lip oils help soothe the lips from irritation and soothes chapped lips as well
Soothing
Images: Pexels
Lip oils help retain the lip's natural pink colour
Retain colour
Images: Pexels
Replacement for gloss
Images: Pexels
Lip oils are a great replacement for gloss as they provide your lips with shine and nourishment
Images: Pexels
Lip oils can protect your lips from the wrath of the sun
Sun protection
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.