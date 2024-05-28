Heading 3

Lip-smacking Rava Laddoo recipe

Heat the pan, add some rava, dried coconut, and stir it continuously on a medium heat

Roast Rava

Image Source: Freepik

After 5-7 minutes when roasted rava smells good, and gets a light brown color, keep it aside to let it cool

Turn off the heat

Image Source: Freepik

Take a grinder and add sugar, cardamom powder, or whole cardamom, if you want less sweet then reduce the amount of sugar

Take a grinder

Image Source: Freepik

Grind the sugar and cardamom properly to make a fine powder, and let it rest in the jar for 3-4 minutes

Make a fine powder

Image Source: Freepik

Now add the roasted rava and coconut to the grinder grind it well, and then taste it

Image Source: Freepik

Mix roasted rava

Take a pan add ghee, cashews, and raisins, and fry them well, giving a good stir

Fry nuts

Image Source: Freepik

It is time to pour the hot ghee with nuts and raisins into the rava laddoo mix, ensuring that you mix them well, and use your clean dry hand 

Mix them

Image Source: Freepik

When the mixture is still hot, take some portions in your plan and try to make laddoos

Take some portion

Image Source: Freepik

Add ghee

Image Source: Freepik

If you feel that the mixture is not binding well then you can add some more ghee or milk 

Store these tasty laddoos in an airtight jar and enjoy it for the rest of the month

Serve and Enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

