Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 28, 2024
Lip-smacking Rava Laddoo recipe
Heat the pan, add some rava, dried coconut, and stir it continuously on a medium heat
Roast Rava
Image Source: Freepik
After 5-7 minutes when roasted rava smells good, and gets a light brown color, keep it aside to let it cool
Turn off the heat
Image Source: Freepik
Take a grinder and add sugar, cardamom powder, or whole cardamom, if you want less sweet then reduce the amount of sugar
Take a grinder
Image Source: Freepik
Grind the sugar and cardamom properly to make a fine powder, and let it rest in the jar for 3-4 minutes
Make a fine powder
Image Source: Freepik
Now add the roasted rava and coconut to the grinder grind it well, and then taste it
Image Source: Freepik
Mix roasted rava
Take a pan add ghee, cashews, and raisins, and fry them well, giving a good stir
Fry nuts
Image Source: Freepik
It is time to pour the hot ghee with nuts and raisins into the rava laddoo mix, ensuring that you mix them well, and use your clean dry hand
Mix them
Image Source: Freepik
When the mixture is still hot, take some portions in your plan and try to make laddoos
Take some portion
Image Source: Freepik
Add ghee
Image Source: Freepik
If you feel that the mixture is not binding well then you can add some more ghee or milk
Store these tasty laddoos in an airtight jar and enjoy it for the rest of the month
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
